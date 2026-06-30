A young lady who wishes to secure admission into the University of Ibadan (UI) has taken to social media to speak about her results

She expressed disappointment that she might not be able to study her dream course and mentioned her 2026 JAMB score.

What she mentioned in her post drew the attention of many people, who advised her in the comments section

A young lady who applied to study a major course at the University of Ibadan (UI) has cried out online, saying she is doomed.

The statement of the lady comes ahead of the commencement of the post-UTME registration at the University of Ibadan for the 2026/2027 academic session.

University of Ibadan candidate reacts after seeing her JAMB score, says she is doomed. Photo Source: Twitter/ayomilolu74, University of Ibadan

Source: Twitter

University of Ibadan aspirant displays UTME result

She shared the score she got in the recent JAMB examination on social media and complained that it is low, saying she is doomed, as she feels it would not help her secure admission into the university.

On her social media page, @ayomilolu74 wrote:

"Omoh wetin I wan do with 212."

"I'm doomed 😭."

Her statement made people ask her about her course, and she mentioned that her score is not enough for her to study her dream course.

University of Ibadan candidate goes viral after saying she is “doomed” over JAMB score. Photo Source: Twitter/ayomilolu74

Source: Twitter

She wrote in the comments section when asked about her course and university:

"Med/surg"

"UI"

"It's not enough"

Reactions as UI aspirant posts JAMB score

@DFoundingTitan said:

"Ps tell me say na hotel room number be that."

@only_racheal stressed:

"Congratulations you no sabi Wetin God do for you."

@Bolu_Lawal1 shared:

"You better calm down and figure out your life,don't let Jamb have power over you."

@Imoleayo1190296 noted:

"U go again but this time harder. But if you want to be admitted it with that score all u need is to change the course."

@Toheeb_Akofe added:

"Better change the institution to Osun State University and pick radiography, pharmacology, or public health, which is also available. You can literally calculate your screening points since you already have a JAMB score."

@Sam_mii1 Explained:

"Life ehn lol me that got 178 dy celebrate."

@akin_boboola noted:

"So doomed!! Just go start akara business for junction."

@KizitoOnuo5315 wrote:

"Omo am finished I got 200 for med/surgery ooo."

@MMubara22297926 added:

"You have to be grateful some are praying for 180 only."

@jakingbade01 said:

"Me wey get 177 nko and last year I got 196."

Read the post below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a student of the University of Ibadan (UI) shared how he gained admission to study Medicine and Surgery after writing JAMB several times.

He revealed that he scored 330 in UTME and 79 in the university's post-UTME examination before later securing a scholarship to fund his education.

In another story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady celebrated graduating from the University of Ibadan after a 16-year academic journey. She revealed that she first gained admission in 2010 but was advised to withdraw from the university before she later returned and successfully completed her studies.

University of Ibadan aspirant shares post-UTME score

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a University of Ibadan aspirant shared his experience after writing the institution's post-UTME examination twice.

He revealed that he scored just 10 in his first attempt and later explained the lessons he learned, including the importance of understanding the exam pattern and calculating the admission aggregate correctly.

Source: Legit.ng