Singer Tems went viral after responding to a playful question about Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye during a red-carpet interview at the 2026 BET Awards in Los Angeles

The interviewer jokingly asked the music star if she would consider making a romantic move on the Udinese goalkeeper, whose recent surge in popularity made him a social media sensation

The singer's response sparked mixed reactions online, with many praising Tems for her poised reply and the way she handled the playful question without fuelling speculation

Grammy-winning Nigerian singer Temilade Opaniyi, popularly known as Tems, drew attention at the 2026 BET Awards after a light-hearted exchange about Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye.

The moment happened during a red-carpet interview at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, June 28, 2026, where she was asked if she would consider “shooting her shot” at the Udinese star goalkeeper.

Tems shuts down a playful dating question about Maduka Okoye. Photo: temsbaby/madukaokoye

Source: Instagram

The interviewer referred to Maduka Okoye as the “trending goalie”, noting his recent rise in popularity on social media.

Tems responded with a smile and sharply dismissed the idea while explaining that only friendship and respect exist between them.

“Do I know him personally? I think I do. I wish I did, though. I wish I did. Shoot? No, no, no. We don't shoot shots here. We're friends. We friend each other, and we're family. No shots. Just family, and sisters and brothers. There's no shots over here.”

Her words quickly went viral, sparking reactions online. Many praised the singer for her poised response and the way she handled the playful question without fuelling speculation.

Watch the video below:

Fans react to Tems' interview

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

Many online users praised the singer for her poised and respectful reply, while others criticised the interviewer.

One fan, @AllGldErrthang, wrote:

“Tems spoke well. Queens don’t shoot their shot. If you want me, come get me.”

Another user, @LadyDelilah__, commented:

“Knowing that he has a whole girlfriend. Why would she think that’s okay to ask”

A netizen, @Babaaje231, reacted:

“This has to be one of the lowest vibrational interactions I've seen in a media setting in a while.”

Someone else, @sonofarinze, said:

“The interviewer was angling for a viral dating clip. Tems wasn't having it. "We friend each other. We are family." That's how you shut down an awkward question without breaking a smile.”

A fan, @WallstreetJade, added:

“pride wan kill am.. such an obnoxious answer. how old is she again?”

Another person, @AlexTunmise, commented:

“Make Nigeria girls shot her shoot ke 😂 dey don do that here”

A social media user, @princecharmgrey, asked:

“Is this interviewer not just incompetent because what unnecessary question is that 😒”

Tems leaves fans talking after addressing a dating question involving Maduka Okoye during a 2026 BET Awards red-carpet interview. Photo: temsbaby/madukaokoye

Source: Instagram

Tems shares marriage thoughts

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nigerian music star Tems gave fans a rare glimpse into her mindset on love and marriage during a recent interview with media personality Angie Martinez.

The award-winning singer explained that marriage should not depend on emotions alone but on continuous growth, compatibility, and finding a God-fearing partner.

She noted that lasting commitments require resilience because a true union will bring out difficult moments that test both individuals.

Source: Legit.ng