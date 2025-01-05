Petroleum product marketers have begun loading diesel, Kerosene, and gas from the newly refurbished Warri Refinery

The marketers also demanded petrol from the facility, saying that only one out of the three units is currently functional

The development comes amid a request by PETROAN for the Nigerian government to sell the Warri and Kaduna refineries

Oil marketers have begun loading diesel and Kerosene from the newly refurbished Warri Refinery.

Dealers disclosed the development on Friday, January 3, 2024, as they requested petrol from the facility.

Marketers demand petrol from Warri refinery

The Warri refinery, managed by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC), became active on December 30, 2024, following an announcement by Mele Kyari, the company's Group CEO.

The Chairman of the Delta Chapter of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), Harry Okenini, said it is still less than 100% functional despite the refinery working.

Okenini pointed out marketers have begun lifting diesel and Kerosene from the plant.

Punch reports that the Delta State Chairman of the Surface Tank and Kerosene Peddlers branch of NUPENG, Kingsley Erituoyo, said that the refinery was down for several years but has now begun production.

Warri refinery is yet to reach full production capacity

Checks reportedly revealed a scanty movement of trucks at the refinery complex.

According to the report, there were skeletal activities at the facility relative to the first day it was reopened.

Experts have disclosed that the Nigerian government and the NNPC must do more to ensure the facility's optimal operation.

The Punch report quoted insider sources as saying that only one of the refinery's three units was working and producing diesel, Kerosene, and gas.

Marketers demand the sale of two Nigeria refineries

The development comes as the Petroleum Products Retail Outlets Owners Association of Nigeria (PETROAN) asked the Nigerian government to privatise government-run refineries, allow competition, and boost transparency, accountability and investment in infrastructure to enhance operations in the downstream sector.

The marketers asked the government to privatise Warri and Kaduna refineries.

They also asked the government to enforce local content development, boost the effectiveness of compressed natural gas (CNG) in 2025, and combat smuggling.

PETROAN further requested that the Nigerian government prioritise access to crude oil and give an N100 billion grant to salvage 10,000 businesses affected by the subsidy removal.

The organisation made the demand in its 2024 retrospective and outlook document, released on Saturday, January 4, 2024.

