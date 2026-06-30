Youths gathered for the GiNN 5.0 in Lagos for leadership, entrepreneurship and innovation discussions

The event honoured young achievers through the GiNN Young Excellence Awards, celebrating impact across different sectors.

More than N30 million was pledged for youth businesses, supporting ideas, startups and entrepreneurship growth

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

More than 10,000 young Nigerians gathered at the University of Lagos Sports Centre for the fifth edition of Gen Z Involvement in a New Nigeria (GiNN 5.0), a youth-focused platform aimed at promoting leadership, entrepreneurship, innovation and civic participation.

The event brought together young people from across Nigeria for discussions and engagements centred on mentorship, networking, creativity, enterprise development and national transformation.

Nigerian youths ready to redefine leadership and innovation Photo: Nurphoto

Source: Getty Images

Youths gathered to plan their future

Hosted by Javis and Alexis, GiNN 5.0 provided a platform for participants to connect with business executives, entrepreneurs, media personalities, creatives, political figures, innovators and youth development advocates.

The convener and organiser, Agomeze Saint Chukwuemeka, popularly known as Saint of Africa, said the gathering represented a major shift in the role of young Nigerians in shaping the country’s future.

Agomeze said:

“GiNN has grown from an idea into a movement. What we witnessed at GiNN 5.0 proves that young Nigerians are no longer waiting to be handed the future. They are stepping forward to build it, lead it, finance it, innovate it and redefine the narrative of this country."

He said the initiative was created to go beyond motivational conversations by connecting young people with opportunities, investors, mentors and institutions capable of helping them turn ideas into sustainable ventures.

According to him, GiNN’s long-term goal is to become Africa’s leading youth development platform by providing young people with access to knowledge, funding, visibility and strategic networks.

He said:

“GiNN is not just an event. GiNN is a movement for the young Nigerian who wants to build, lead, create and contribute."

The fifth edition featured keynote sessions, panel discussions and conversations covering leadership, resilience, entrepreneurship, innovation, governance and the role of Gen Z in national development.

Speakers and guests included Kola Adesina of Sahara Group, Ayo Animashaun, founder of The Headies Awards, Bunmi Davies, Gbenga Obadina, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, Ezekiel Adamu, Evans Jakpa-Johns, Dr Jamila Bio Ibrahim and Jamiu Badmus.

The event also featured the GiNN Young Excellence Awards, which recognised young Nigerians making notable contributions across entrepreneurship, entertainment, digital media, innovation, social impact and leadership.

Young Nigerians take centre stage at GiNN 5.0 with ideas for a better future. Photo: Megwara

Source: Facebook

30 million youth empowerment

Recipients of the 2026 awards included Oladapo Abdul-Hammed Anjolaiya, Muhammad Sheriff, Kemi Ikuseedun, Destiny Osarewinda, Eric Gugua, Amadou Elizabeth Aminata, Enioluwa Adeoluwa, Seyi Ademoso, Jagbojo Oveze Godwin, Biodun Adedire, Zainab Alayande and Tochi Ifeanyi.

Beyond recognition, GiNN 5.0 announced empowerment initiatives, including more than N30 million in seed funding commitments from speakers and partners to support emerging entrepreneurs and promising business ideas.

Agomeze said beneficiaries would receive follow-up support through the GiNN Innovation Hub to ensure the funding contributes to business growth and measurable impact.

Selected participants also received plots of land as part of the platform’s practical empowerment approach.

He said:

“We cannot continue to gather young people only to motivate them and send them back empty-handed. Inspiration is important, but access is more important. Funding is important. Mentorship is important."

Agomeze said private sector partnerships remained critical to expanding youth development initiatives across Nigeria and Africa.

He added that future editions of GiNN would focus on building a year-round ecosystem connecting young Nigerians with investors, mentors, policy leaders, corporate organisations and global opportunities.

Agomeze added:

“Our goal is to make GiNN the number one platform for youth development, youth leadership, youth innovation and Gen Z empowerment in Africa."

The event received support from organisations including Minimie, Metropolitan Electric, Cleaques, Airtel, Zenith Bank, Golden Penny, Ecobank, Declan Wine, Addme and Adbond Homes.

FG invites youths to borrow up to N5m

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Nigerian Consumer Credit Corporation (CREDICORP) has launched YouthCred to make loans available for Nigerian youths.

The national loan scheme allows young people to access up to N5 million as part of efforts to help them actualise their dreams with ease.

Source: Legit.ng