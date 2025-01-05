Borno State Governor Babagana Umara Zulum announced a petrol subsidy for farmers in Boko Haram-affected communities, reducing the cost from N1,200 to N600 per litre

This initiative, alongside the distribution of farm inputs, aims to alleviate financial burdens and boost agricultural productivity

Zulum also expressed gratitude to the federal government for supporting the reconstruction and resettlement efforts in the state

Borno State Governor Babagana Umara Zulum has announced, with a resolve that possibly mirrored the resilience of his people, that the state government would subsidize the cost of petrol for those whose lives and livelihoods had been upended by the relentless Boko Haram insurgency.

Amidst the rustle of hope and the murmur of gratitude, Zulum distributed essential farm inputs to over 5,000 displaced farmers, each item a symbol of renewal and perseverance.

Nigerian governor mentions who will benefit from its new fuel price. Photo credit: ProfZulum/X

Source: Original

Fuel Subsidy

In Governor Zulum's own words, the cost of a litre of petrol, which fluctuates between N1,000 and N1,200 in Maiduguri, will be reduced to N600 for the farmers.

This measure is designed to ease the financial strain on those in conflict-ravaged regions and to invigorate agricultural output.

Reflecting on a similar effort in Damasak, Mobar Local Government Area, Zulum noted that last year's initiative had markedly boosted food production and enhanced livelihoods, a beacon of hope amidst adversity.

“I want to announce to the general public that government will procure petroleum products and sell to the farmers at a subsidised rate. Henceforth for irrigation farmers, this season, a litre of petrol will be sold at the rate of N600.

“The Commissioner for Agriculture will work with the Brigade Commander to ensure the delivery of the petroleum products to farmers in Bama town as soon as possible,” he said.

Governor Zulum also handed out a bounty of farm inputs: 2,000 bags of blended NPK fertilizer, 1,000 water pumps, 620 gasoline pumps, 380 solar water pumps, 1,000 sprayers, 800 rolls of 2-inch flexible hose, and 1,000 litres of pesticides and seeds.

His administration, he said, had already constructed over 100 tube wells for irrigation farmers and greenlit the construction of an additional 250, ensuring that the lifeblood of the land would flow freely once more.

Assessing Construction

During his visit, Zulum assessed ongoing reconstruction work in Darajama and Goniri villages under Bama Local Government, expressing satisfaction with the quality of the projects.

He reiterated that his administration would not allow anyone to sabotage its resettlement drive and expressed gratitude to the federal government for its support in reconstructing and resettling communities affected by insurgency.

Borno Governor

Babagana Umara Zulum is the current governor of Borno State, Nigeria, having assumed office on May 29, 2019. Born on August 25, 1969, in Mafa Local Government Area of Borno State, Zulum has a background in agriculture engineering and has served as both a professor at the University of Maiduguri and the rector of Ramat Polytechnic.

His administration has focused on reconstruction, rehabilitation, and resettlement efforts in areas affected by the Boko Haram insurgency.

