A Sierra Leone-based lady has launched a social media search for the whereabouts of her deceased father's people

She said her father ran to Sierra Leone with his uncle at age 11 during the Biafra war of July 6, 1967

She shared his picture and the other information she got as she sought help in connecting with his family

A lady, Victoria Ugoji from Sierra Leone, is looking for family members of her late father, Philip Ugoji.

According to Victoria, Philip fled Nigeria at 11 with his uncle during the civil war.

Her father fled to Sierra Leone during Nigeria's civil war.

Source: Getty Images

She added that her uncle, who became a lecturer at the Fouray Bay College, University of Sierra Leone, returned to Nigeria without her dad.

Victoria revealed her father passed away when she clocked 14 and unfortunately, her mum doesn't know much about him or his family in Nigeria.

Victoria's dad died in Sierra Leone

She gave his siblings names as Rowland and Ebere Ugoji and pleaded for help in locating them.

@von_Bismack, who helped Victoria in broadcasting her appeal on X, shared a picture of her dad she sent him with the message:

"I'm Victoria Ugoji from Sierra Leone. My late father Philip Ugoji fled the Biafra war in Nigeria and moved to Sierra Leone with his uncle when he was only 11 years old.

"His uncle who brought him to Sierra Leone, later became a lecturer at the Fouray Bay College, university of Sierra Leone.

"His uncle returned to Nigeria after the war but left my dad behind. He married my mum and they gave birth to two of us, myself and my brother Victor. My dad unfortunately died when I was only 14 years old. My mum did not know much about him so I couldn't get more information about his family in Nigeria.

"The only information I got from Nigeria is a post code of the school he attended as he used to send letters to his brother. Some names of his siblings were Rowland and Ebere Ugoji. I will really Appreciate if you can help me find my dad's family as I know no one from my paternal side. Thank you and God bless you. As received in my DM."

Still on the Biafra war, Ohaneze had demanded an apology from General Yakubu Gowon over his comments on the civil war.

See his tweet below:

Netizens hopeful for Victoria Ugoji

@rebeccaNneka said:

"You have his details, you will surely find your ancestral home.

"Goodluck."

@jeffreyTK said:

"Immediately I see anything about Biafra war.. it brings shivers in my body.. we lost so much. Mehn.. I hope she finds her paternal family."

@Iykonwuka said:

"The power of social media. Both the Ubakala and Olokoro unions have been informed. I have given them your handle to report whatever they find. I sincerely hope he finds his family. Thanks for using your platform."

@uzowiseugorji said:

"This one fit be my distant cousin oo lol. I am from Ubakala Umuahia, and my surname is Ugorji. More details would have helped. The "Ugorji/Ugoji" is quite popular."

@ubig1 said:

"This man looks like the Ugoji from Olokoro, Umuahia. From my village, in fact, 5 blocks from my house. The face looks very, very familiar.

"I will talk to the family about this to see if they know this Ugoji."

