The NNPCL has denied allegations of ethnic bias in its leadership structure, stating that employment decisions are based solely on merit

The state-owned oil company was reacting to Prof Farooq Kperogi's allegations against President Bola Tinubu

Kperogi had accused the Nigerian president of appointing "Yoruba people" to major positions at the NNPCL

Abuja, FCT - The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) has responded to allegations of ethnic bias in its leadership structure, stating that employment decisions are based solely on merit.

In a statement made available to Legit.ng on Saturday, December 28, Olufemi Soneye, Chief Corporate Communications Officer of the NNPC Ltd., addressed concerns raised in a recent article by Farooq Kperogi titled "Tinubu's Buharisation of the NNPC."

The NNPC Limited has debunked Farooq Kperogi's allegations of ethnic bias in its leadership structure. Photo credits: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, NNPC Limited

In the article, Kperogi accused President Bola Ahmed Tinubu of appointing "Yoruba people" to major positions at the NNPC.

He said an anonymous source claimed that a certain Bayo Ojulari is “being proposed as GMD after Mele Kyari’s term expires” in early 2024.

Soneye clarified that the NNPC's leadership structure is guided by business requirements, expertise, and merit rather than ethnicity, tribe, religion, or political affiliation.

He said the NNPCL prides itself on being a professional organization with a diverse leadership lineup, including individuals from various parts of the world.

Soneye noted that the presence of qualified foreigners in the company's employ is verifiable and has contributed to the value chain of production and distribution of allied products.

"First, employment, promotions, appointments, and movements of business leaders at the NNPC are not influenced by ethnicity, tribe, religion, or political affiliation. Therefore, decisions within the NNPC are guided strictly by merit, business requirements, and expertise," the statement partly read.

NNPCL's achievements under Mele Kyari

Soneye said that under the leadership of Mele Kyari, the Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO), the NNPCL has achieved remarkable milestones, including groundbreaking advancements in exploration, production, and global partnerships.

He attributed the successes to the company's focus on competence and professionalism rather than parochialism.

NNPCL: Response to allegations against Tinubu

Soneye also denied the allegations that President Bola Tinubu has interfered in the operations or leadership movements within the NNPC.

He stated that the president has instead introduced transformative policies that have added immense value to the oil and gas sector and the broader Nigerian economy.

"President Tinubu’s approach has been to empower institutions like the NNPC to operate independently while fostering a conducive environment for growth and innovation. His reforms have set a benchmark that has significantly improved the sector, surpassing the achievements of many of his predecessors," Soneye said.

The NNPCL spokesperson invited Kperogi to visit the company and witness firsthand the professionalism and daily efforts that drive Nigeria's economic engine.

He urged commentators and stakeholders to base their assessments on hard facts and evidence rather than conjectures for the greater good of the nation.

According to him, the NNPCL is committed to fostering unity, embracing diversity, and upholding the principles of meritocracy.

Appointments: Tinubu’s aide reacts to nepotism allegation

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that presidential spokesperson Bayo Onanuga quashed nepotism allegations against the president.

The media practitioner asked critics always to try to dig for information before passing their verdict.

Onanuga spoke after President Tinubu was accused of nepotism following his appointment of new service chiefs.

