JAMB's zonal director in Lagos, Billiaminu Shittu, has advised stakeholders in the education sector to establish a pedigree of integrity

Shittu urged them to do this by sticking to honesty, probity and transparency in examination processes and result computation in tertiary universities

The top JAMB official stated that transparency in examination processes should become the new normal in the country's social consciousness

Ikoyi, Lagos state - Billiaminu Shittu, director of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) zonal office in Lagos, has called on tertiary institutions in the state to uphold the principles of fairness, transparency, and credibility during their admission processes.

According to JAMB's latest bulletin, obtained by Legit.ng on Monday, December 23, Shittu made this call recently while receiving the rector, Timeon Kairos Polytechnic, Lagos, Reverend Titus Kolawole Oyeyemi. Oyeyemi was at the JAMB office in Lagos to officially announce the full accreditation of almost all the key programmes of the institution by the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE).

According to him, the accredited programmes included Marketing, Mass Communication, Banking and Finance, Business Administration and Management, and Public Administration.

Rev. Oyeyemi also used the occasion to emphasise the institution's readiness to adhere to all extant admission guidelines issued by the board while providing quality education to students. He commended JAMB for 'its pivotal role in ensuring a standardised and merit-based admission process across Nigerian institutions', pledging his institution's dedication to transparency.

JAMB: Shittu pleased with Lagos-based polytechnic

In his remarks, Shittu congratulated the rector and the management of the polytechnic on the series of significant milestones recorded by the institution since its debut. He reminded the Lagos-based institution of the importance of maintaining a credible admission process, urging its management to always align with JAMB's vision and mission.

Shittu said:

“Adhering to JAMB's guidelines ensures fairness and upholds the trust of candidates and the public in the nation's educational system. As such, institutions must be free, fair, and transparent during their admission exercises to ensure accountability and credibility."

UTME: JAMB sends message to CBT owners

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that JAMB said all Computer Based Test (CBT) centres are required to conduct their Autobot/Autotest.

Already, JAMB has commenced the accreditation of centres for the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

