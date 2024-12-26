Lagos state government decided to close Coca-Cola, FrieslandCampina, and Guinness for unauthorized groundwater extraction

The NECA has reacted to the development and described Lagos state government's decision as "economic sabotage."

NECA argues that the government should provide water and not impose punitive measures on businesses forced to do so.

The Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association (NECA) has reacted strongly to the closure three major companies by the Lagos state government.

On Tuesday, the Lagos State Water Regulatory Commission (LASWARCO) announced the closure of the facilities of Nigerian Bottling Company (producers of Coca-Cola), FrieslandCampina (makers of Peak Milk), and Guinness Nigeria Plc.

The companies were accused of violating the Environmental Management Protection Law (EMPL) of 2017 by extracting large quantities of groundwater without proper authorization.

NECA reacts to the decision

Wale-Smatt Oyerinde, condemned the action, calling it “economic sabotage.”

Oyerinde urged LASWARCO to prioritise supporting struggling businesses rather than engaging in what he termed a misinformation campaign.

He expressed concern that the closure of the companies would send the wrong message about the business climate in Nigeria, particularly in Lagos.

He said:

"The news of business closures due to alleged non-compliance with water abstraction regulations is not only misleading but also risks sending the wrong message about the already challenging business environment in the country.

"The Commission's actions and statements could drive away investors, heighten employee concerns about job security, and portray Lagos State as unfriendly to legitimate businesses."

Oyerinde further noted that many multinational companies are already exiting Nigeria, and Lagos is among the hardest-hit regions in terms of divestments and job losses.

He also emphasised that the government’s primary responsibility is to ensure citizens have access to potable water.

He added.

"It will be highly insensitive, harsh, and punitive for the same government that has failed to adequately provide water to impose punitive levies on businesses that are constrained to make investments in providing water to run their operations."

Lagos state government speaks on its decision

LASWARCO, however, defended its actions. Olowu Babatunde, the Director of Technical Services at the commission, said the companies had been engaged for over seven years to encourage compliance but had failed to adhere to regulations.

Babatunde said:

"Abstractors are individuals or entities that extract large quantities of groundwater for commercial purposes.

"These companies, Coca-Cola, FrieslandCampina, and Guinness, abstract water in large quantities."

The Lagos State Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, also said that LASWARCO's enforcement action was in line with the EMPL, which empowers the commission to regulate groundwater activities and impose penalties for unauthorized water extraction.

Wahab highlighted the potential environmental risks of unregulated groundwater extraction, including land subsidence and groundwater contamination.

