The Director, Media and Publicity of the defunct Tinubu-Shettima Campaign Organisation, Bayo Onanuga, has reacted to his boss' latest appointments

Onanuga said the appointment of new service chiefs by President Bola Tinubu was not based on nepotism

The newspaper chief executive advised critics to always do their research "before rushing to judgement"

FCT, Abuja - The Director of Media and Publicity of the Bola Tinubu/Kashim Shettima Campaign during the 2023 election, Bayo Onanuga, has quashed nepotism allegations against the president.

The media practitioner asked critics to always try to dig for information before passing their verdict.

Onanuga has said the appointment of new Service Chiefs by President Bola Tinubu was not based on nepotism. Photo credit: Bayo Onanuga

Source: Facebook

Service chiefs: Critics accuse President Tinubu of nepotism

Following his appointment of new service chiefs on Monday, June 19, allegations of nepotism were raised on social media by antagonists, especially persons of southeast extraction who felt the president didn't appoint anyone from the region.

The appointment of service chiefs is a critical aspect of national security, and allegations of nepotism in such appointments have been a recurring issue, especially during the immediate past administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

But Onanuga said President Tinubu’s appointments were in line with the federal character.

He wrote on his known Twitter handle on Monday, June 19:

"Service chiefs: There is no nepotism in the appointments. They follow federal character:

"Maj. Gen. EPA Undiandeye Chief of Defense Intelligence (South South- Obudu Cross River state).

"For those accusing the Tinubu government of nepotism, the Chief of Naval Staff Rear Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla is from Igbo Eze North LGA of Enugu State. Chief of Intelligence is from Cross River.

"Critics should try to dig for information before rushing to judgment."

