FCT, Abuja - An Abuja high court has given an order of interim injunction restraining Nyesom Wike, the minister of the federal capital territory (FCT), and some individuals from selling a landed property.

As reported by Vanguard newspaper, the property is located at Plot No. 4411, Cadastral Zone A09, Guzape District, Abuja.

Justice Mohammed Zubairu reportedly made the order following an ex-parte motion moved by counsel to the applicant, Reuben Atabo, a senior advocate of Nigeria (SAN).

Although the motion ex-parte, marked: M/16807/2024, was moved by Atabo on Monday, December 23, its certified true copy (CTC) was made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday, December 24.

The judge said:

“The interim order of injunction is to last for a few days pending when all parties are served and appeared before this court for the hearing of the motion on notice.

“Consequently, an order of interim injunction is hereby made restraining the defendants/respondents whether by themselves or agents. privies, servants, workmen and any person howsoever called acting on their behalf from trespassing into and interfering with the claimant’s exclusive possession of the properly.”

Court adjourns Wike's vs Abuja landowner case

The judge, who directed that the motion on notice already filed before the court be served on all the defendants, adjourned the case until Monday, December 30, 2024, for hearing of the substantive suit.

Recall in the motion ex-parte dated and filed on Monday, December 16, the applicant, Nextdora Nigeria Limited, sued Eric Anyamene Nnamdi, Bilikisu Mallam, Wike, and Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA) as 1st to 4th defendants respectively.

The company sought four interim orders which were granted.

The fourth relief is an order of Interim injunction restraining the defendants from, among others, developing or assigning the property situated at Plot No.4411, Cadastral Zone Ao9, Guzape District, Abuja.

Source: Legit.ng