The Association of Resident Doctors (ARD) in the FCT has sent a message to the territory's minister, Nyesom Wike, over meeting its demands or face the "deadliest shutdown" of hospitals

Speaking on behalf of the FCT doctors, Dr George Ebong stressed that there is an urgent need to also focus on the well-being of medical practitioners who he said are on the verge of extinction due to hardship

Dr Ebong challenged Wike to give human development the same level of attention that infrastructural is getting in Abuja

FCT, Abuja - Resident doctors in Abuja have given Nyesom Wike, minister of the federal capital territory (FCT), two weeks to meet their demands, threatening to paralyse medical activities if their requests are not granted.

In a statement on Monday, December 23, George Ebong, president of the FCTA Association of Resident Doctors (ARD), commended Wike for his infrastructure strides in Abuja but lamented that doctors as “abandoned projects.

FCT doctors not happy with Wike

As reported by Daily Trust, Ebong noted that Wike has 14 days to act on their demands to avert what he described as the "deadliest shutdown" of hospitals in the Nigerian capital city.

The Punch also noted the FCT doctors' grouse and stance.

The Abuja-based medical practitioner said:

“We want the minister to clear six months of salary arrears owed to our members employed in 2023.

“The minister should with urgency clear the payment of the Medical Residency Training Fund of 2024. Also, we want the minister to review the bonding policy to two years instead of 6 years."

Ebong added:

“Other demands are we want the minister to enforce the implementation of skipping and issuance of skipping letters to our members employed in 2023, immediate payment of accoutrements allowance for 2024, payment of outgoing 13 months hazard allowance arrears, and the FCTA management should fast-track conversion of ARD FCTA Post 2 members to consultants and expedite the process of employment of health care workers to buffer the manpower shortage in the nation’s capital hospitals."

Speaker speaks as Wike revokes Abuja lands

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Abbas Tajudeen, the speaker of the house of representatives, denied reports that he owes the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) outstanding payments for land titles.

According to a statement issued by his special adviser on media and publicity, Musa Krishi, Abbas does not have any issue to settle with Wike.

