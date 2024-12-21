Timi Frank has accused FCT Minister Nyesom Wike of using recent land revocations in Abuja to target political opponents and intimidate potential challengers to President Tinubu

Frank claims high-profile names like former President Muhammadu Buhari were included in the revocation list as a distraction, with Wike’s true targets being opposition figures

Allegations have surfaced linking Wike to questionable land deals, with critics warning of further politically motivated demolitions and land seizures in the FCT

Former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Timi Frank, has described recent land revocations in Abuja by the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, as a politically motivated ploy to target opposition figures. In a strongly worded statement issued on Saturday, Frank alleged that the ongoing wave of Certificate of Occupancy (C of O) revocations is a “Nollywood script” aimed at intimidating political opponents of President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

He further claimed that the revocations were part of a strategy to neutralize potential challengers to Tinubu in the 2027 elections.

“We have intelligence that the purported revocations of land belonging to high-profile individuals, including former President Muhammadu Buhari and Speaker of the House of Representatives Tajudeen Abbas, are mere smokescreens,” Frank said.

“This is a cover for a broader campaign against members of opposition parties.”

Frank pointed out that both Buhari and Abbas have denied owning the lands listed in the FCT minister’s revocation notice, suggesting their inclusion was meant to deflect public criticism.

“Every sane Nigerian knows Wike wouldn’t dare target key allies of this administration. These names are being used as a distraction,” he argued.

The controversy comes amid allegations from Chief Rita Lori-Ogbebor, whose late husband reportedly owned a disputed estate now allegedly granted to a firm linked to House Minority Leader Kingsley Chinda, an ally of Wike.

Frank criticized the minister for using his position to settle personal and political scores, claiming that similar tactics were employed during Wike’s tenure as Governor of Rivers State. “Wike is repeating his Rivers State playbook in the FCT—targeting perceived opponents by revoking land titles and demolishing properties,” Frank stated.

He further accused Wike of harboring bitterness over losing political control in Rivers State to Governor Sim Fubara, which he claims has fueled the minister’s actions. The APC chieftain also issued a warning to President Tinubu, suggesting Wike’s loyalty could shift. “Wike’s history of betrayal should be a cautionary tale for Tinubu. The same way he turned on former President Goodluck Jonathan, he could turn on Tinubu,” Frank said. He called on opposition members and political activists to brace for further actions, alleging Wike plans to intensify his clampdown on dissenting voices. The FCT Ministry has yet to respond to Frank’s accusations.

Source: Legit.ng