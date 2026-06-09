Police traced a suspect's phone number to a hotel in Delta State , where the missing woman was discovered alongside a man believed to be her lover

Family members had launched fundraising efforts after alleged kidnappers demanded millions of naira, but no ransom was ultimately paid

The Edo State Police Command confirmed the arrest of four suspects as investigators continued probing the circumstances surrounding the alleged kidnap plot

What began as a suspected kidnapping case that drew sympathy, public appeals and fundraising efforts has taken a dramatic turn after police located a missing Edo State woman in a hotel alongside a man believed to be her lover.

The woman, identified as Oluchi, had been reported missing by relatives who told authorities she was abducted in the Ikpoba Hill area of Ikpoba-Okha Local Government Area.

Police investigations led operatives to a hotel in Delta State where the missing woman was reportedly found. Photo: LI

Source: Facebook

Her disappearance triggered widespread concern among family members and friends, who sought financial assistance after alleged kidnappers reportedly demanded a ransom running into millions of naira.

How did police uncover alleged hoax?

According to information from the investigation, law enforcement officers tracked a telephone number linked to one of the suspects to a hotel in Ubiaroko, Delta State. The discovery led officers to the location where Oluchi and the man were reportedly found together.

A source familiar with the investigation and cited by Punch said:

“Police traced the number of the man to a hotel in Ubiaroko, Delta State. They met the man and the kidnapped woman inside a hotel.”

The development stunned relatives who had spent days seeking support and praying for her safe return. Among those affected was her daughter, Anita, who had publicly appealed for assistance and participated in efforts to secure her mother's freedom.

Reacting in a video that later circulated online, Anita said she had acted solely out of concern for her mother's safety.

“My mum has been released. My mum is involved in this kidnapping case. I only did what I did to save my mom,” she said.

Police confirm the arrest of four people linked to the incident. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

What happened to ransom donations?

Anita disclosed that no ransom payment was made before police located her mother. She added that money raised during the period would be returned to donors.

“We were called that my mum has been released. We didn’t pay the kidnappers. The money is intact. We are going to make a refund. We involved the Police from the beginning. We now know it was not a real kidnapping,” she said.

She further alleged that investigators informed the family of a relationship between her mother and the suspect. According to her, both individuals allegedly planned to benefit from funds already contributed by supporters.

What action have police taken?

The incident also sparked disappointment among members of the Harmony Ladies Club, a group that had provided emotional and financial support after news of the alleged abduction emerged.

Meanwhile, the Edo State Police Command confirmed arrests had been made in connection with the case.

Police spokesperson CSP Moses Yamu said, “I can confirm the incident and also let you know that four people have also been arrested in connection with the incident.”

Authorities said investigations remain ongoing as detectives work to determine the full circumstances surrounding the alleged kidnap plot.

Son abducts father, demands N2m ransom

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that police in Adamawa state said three men have been arrested over the abduction of an elderly man in a rural community, with investigators alleging that one of the suspects is the victim’s son.

The Adamawa state police command said the arrests followed a joint security operation in Jera village, located in the Malabu District of Fufore local government area.

Source: Legit.ng