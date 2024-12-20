Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 7 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

FCT, Abuja - The minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has given owners of the 762 plots of land a two-week ultimatum to pay for their Certificates of Occupancy (C-of-O) or risk final revocation of their allocation.

Legit.ng recalls that the 762 plots of land in Maitama II District, Cadastral Zone, A10, Abuja were revoked on Thursday, December 19.

However, Wike’s Senior Special Assistant on Public Communications and New Media, Lere Olayinka, said the primary interest was to make owners pay their Certificates of Occupancy (C-of-O) to the government.

As reported by Daily Trust, Olayinka explained that the 762 plots were among the 3,273 allottees/title holders who were offered two weeks to pay their bills or lose their Right of Occupancy (R-of-O) titles in October.

He said 2,511 complied while the 762 allottees/title holders failed to pay for their heir Right of Occupancy (R-of-O) titles.

The minister’s spokesperson made this known in a statement issued on Friday, December 20.

“Since then, many of the affected allottees have offered to pay, and since the primary aim of the government is to ensure payment, a two-week grace has been given.

“Consequently, the 762 allottees and the 614 others with outstanding payment on C-of-O will have till January 3, 2025, to pay, or have their R-of-O titles withdrawn, pursuant to the provisions of Section 28 of the Land Use Act of 1978.

“After January 3, 2025, there will be no further extension, and withdrawal of the R-of-O titles of defaulters will be final.”

Speaker Abbas opens up as Wike revokes Abuja land

Legit.ng earlier reported that Abbas denied the report that he was yet to make outstanding payments of the land allocated to him in Abuja.

Abbas, in a statement, disclosed that he was only allocated one land in the FCT and that he had paid his dues since October, earlier in 2024.

The FCTA, under Nyesom Wike's watch, has earlier listed names of prominent Nigerians, including Abbas, as not paying their dues and threatened to revoke their lands.

