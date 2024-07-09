The Nigerian Military is making progress in the battle against terrorism under Bola Tinubu's government

Reports making the round on Tuesday disclosed that 69 Boko Haram terrorists and their families have surrendered to the Multinational Joint Task Force authorities in Cameroon and Niger in a fresh operation

The spokesperson of the task force, Abubakar Abdullahi, confirmed the development in a statement released to the press and shared further details

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements

No fewer than 69 Boko Haram terrorists, including their family members in Cameroon and Niger, have surrendered to the Nigerian Military (troops of the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF).

69 Boko Haram terrorists and family members surrendered to troops of the Multinational Joint Task Force. Image for illustration purposes. Photo credit: Nigerian Army

Source: Facebook

This was disclosed in a statement by Abubakar Abdullah, Lieutenant Colonel, and Chief Military Public Information Officer of the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF), on Tuesday, July 9.

Mr Abdullahi, a lieutenant-colonel, said that terrorists surrendered during combined maritime operations between Cameroonian and Nigerian forces, The Nation reported.

Security analyst Zagazola Makama, confirmed this development via a post shared on his X page accompanied by pictures.

According to him, the surrendered groups consist of 13 men, 43 women and children.

He added that the latest surrender happened between July 1 and 6 in the ongoing operation Lake Sanity 2.

Read the full statement here:

“As Operation Lake Sanity 2 continues, the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF) has successfully facilitated the surrender of more terrorists while rescuing others from hideouts between 1 and 6 July 2024.

“In Sector 1 Cameroon, on 6 July 2024, a combined maritime operation by Cameroonian and Nigerian forces led to the surrender of 56 Boko Haram terrorists. This group included 13 adult men accompanied by 43 women and children.

“Additionally, on the same date, 12 family members of terrorists, including 5 women and 7 children, were rescued. Both the surrendered individuals and the rescued family members were handed over to the troops of Sector 1, Operation Hadin Kai, in Gamboru and Banki for further action.

“While on 1 July 2024, troops of Sector 4, Niger Republic, received 24-year-old Tijjani Muhammad, who surrendered with one AK-47 rifle, 4 magazines, and numerous 7.62mm rounds. He reported that he had escaped from a Boko Haram camp in Libye Soroa, driven by the current Operation Lake Sanity 2.

“The increasing number of surrenders significantly weakens the operational capability of Boko Haram and undermine the morale of their remaining fighters. Other terrorists are strongly urged to take advantage of the opportunity to lay down their arms and surrender to the authorities for lasting peace in the Lake Chad basin region.”

Boko Haram terrorists abduct judge, wife in Borno state

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Boko Haram insurgents abducted High Court Judge Haruna Mshelia, his wife, driver, and orderly along the Buratai-Buni-Gari road in Borno State on Monday.

The judge’s vehicle was intercepted, and the abductees were taken into the Sambisa Forest, a notorious stronghold for Boko Haram.

The Borno State Police have confirmed the abduction and are implementing security measures to ensure the safe rescue of the kidnapped individuals.

Source: Legit.ng