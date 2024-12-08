Fresh details have emerged concerning the sealing of the entrance gate leading to the palace of the Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi II

It was gathered that security operatives blocked Emir Sanusi’s palace to prevent the breakdown of law and order in Bichi town

A source claimed that Bichi residents had allegedly mapped out plans to prevent Emir Sanusi was installing a district head for the town

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 7 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

Kano state - The real reasons the Nigeria Police Force sealed the entrance gate leading to the palace of the Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi II, on Friday, December 6 have emerged.

Legit.ng recalls that heavily armed security operatives laid siege at the entrance leading to Emir Sanusi’s Kofar Kudu palace.

Some residents felt that the planned installation was to demote Bichi town Photo credit: Nigeria Police Force/Lamido Sanusi Lamido

Source: Facebook

According to the Nigerian Tribune, a reliable source said the police blocked Emir Sanusi’s palace to prevent the breakdown of law and order in Bichi town.

Emir Sanusi was scheduled to visit Bichi town to install a district head for the town.

A source who spoke on condition of anonymity said that Bichi residents had allegedly mapped out plans to prevent Sanusi was installing a district head for the town.

The security operatives swept into action to prevent the Emir Sanusi from attending the installation ceremony.

The police took action based on the unfavourable feelers they were getting and to also prevent prominent personalities from attending the same event in Bichi town.

Bichi residents against Emir Sanusi installing district head

Many Bichi residents were reportedly not happy about the planned installation. They queried the rationale behind instilling a district head for the town.

According to some residents, the planned resistance was due to Governor Yusuf’s demotion of their kingdom to be ruled by an ordinary district head.

The angry residents said other towns that were sacked alongside Bichi are now being ruled by second-class emirs.

Some stakeholders said the situation could have caused a serious crisis in Bichi town, escalating to many communities including the capital city, Kano. They admitted that the police action could be a blessing in disguise.

Kano govt fumes over Emir Sanusi’s palace blockade

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the Kano state government expressed displeasure over the blockade of Emir Sanusi II’s palace by armed security operatives.

The Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Abdullahi Baffa Bichi, accused the federal government of being responsible for the incident.

Bichi warned that the people of Kano will not continue to tolerate interference in their affairs from the federal government.

Source: Legit.ng