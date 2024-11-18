Bandits kill Alhaji Mai Wanda Maibultu and abduct six others in Garbatau, disrupting farming activities

Kidnappers have demanded N100 million for the release of the abducted farmers

This attack mirrors last year's kidnapping spree, halting harvests and leaving farmers vulnerable

Garbatau, Taraba state - Suspected bandits have killed a prominent farmer, Alhaji Mai Wanda Maibultu, and abducted six others in Garbatau village, Bali Local Government Area of Taraba State.

The incident reportedly occurred over the weekend, disrupting farming activities in the region.

Alhaji Maibultu, a large-scale farmer, was attacked on his farm, a few kilometres from Garba Chede town.

Residents described him as a significant figure in the farming community, known for his contributions to local agriculture.

The six abducted farmers were taken near Garbatau, a farming village located between two mountains.

According to locals, the incident has affected farming operations as the victims were in the process of harvesting their crops.

“The kidnappers have already contacted the families, demanding N100 million as ransom,” said Adamu Dauda, a resident of Maihula town.

Adamu lamented the recurring attacks in the area, stating,

“This time last year, hundreds of kidnappers invaded our community, abducting dozens of farmers.

"They stopped us from harvesting our crops then, and now they’re doing it again.”

Efforts to reach the Taraba State Police Command for comments were unsuccessful. Calls and messages sent to the spokesperson, SP Usman Abdullahi, remained unanswered at the time of filing this report.

