The US Embassy in Nigeria will close its offices on April 18 and April 21 to observe Good Friday, temporarily suspending consular services

Visa processing and routine appointments will be unavailable during this period, with operations resuming after the Easter weekend

In its tradition, the embassy will advise individuals with urgent travel needs to plan accordingly and check official communication channels for updates

According to information on its website, the United States Embassy in Nigeria would close its offices on April 18 and April 21 in observance of Good Friday and Easter Monday, a significant Christian holiday commemorating the crucifixion of Jesus Christ.

The closure will affect embassy services across the country, with normal operations expected to resume after the holiday period.

US Embassy to Close Its Offices in Nigeria Starting from April 18

Source: Getty Images

Temporary suspension of consular services

During the closure, consular services—including visa processing and routine appointments—will be temporarily unavailable.

The embassy advised individuals with urgent travel needs to plan accordingly and check for updates via official communication channels.

Public advisory and alternative resources

In its usual tradition, the embassy would encouraged applicants to utilise online resources for general inquiries and emergency assistance. It would also reassure the public that services would promptly resume after the Easter weekend, with staff returning to regular duties.

About Good Friday

Good Friday is a significant Christian holiday observed on the Friday before Easter Sunday, commemorating the crucifixion of Jesus Christ.

It is a solemn day of reflection, prayer, and fasting for many believers worldwide. The day marks Jesus' sacrifice for humanity’s sins, as described in the New Testament.

Churches hold special services, often featuring readings of the Passion, hymns, and moments of silence.

Some traditions include processions and reenactments of Christ’s journey to the cross. While it is a day of mourning, Good Friday also leads to the celebration of Easter, symbolising hope, redemption, and the resurrection of Jesus.

About US embassy

The US Embassy represents the United States government in foreign countries, facilitating diplomatic relations, consular services, and international cooperation.

It provides visa processing, assistance to US citizens abroad, and promotes economic, cultural, and security partnerships.

Embassies also serve as communication hubs between the US and host nations, addressing political, trade, and humanitarian concerns. The US maintains embassies worldwide, ensuring engagement in global affairs while supporting American interests and citizens.

In Nigeria, the US Embassy plays a key role in fostering bilateral relations, offering consular services, and collaborating on security, education, and development initiatives.

US cancels all visas of an entire African country

Legit.ng earlier reported that the United States has revoked all visas issued to South Sudanese passport holders, citing the African nation’s refusal to accept its repatriated citizens.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced this decision on April 5, adding that South Sudanese citizens would also be barred from entering the US at ports of entry.

According to the BBC, Rubio criticised South Sudan’s transitional government for failing to cooperate with repatriation efforts, stating: “Every country must accept the return of its citizens in a timely manner when another country, including the United States, seeks to remove them.”

