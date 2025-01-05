Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering public affairs.

Katsina, Katsina state - Several leaders of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) have been killed in the country in the past few years, the latest being Alhaji Amadu Surajo, the Katsina state acting chairman of MACBAN.

In this report, Legit.ng highlights seven Miyetti Allah leaders who have been victims of seemingly targeted killings in the last five years (2019 to 2025).

1) Amadu Surajo

On Saturday night, January 4, 2025, armed men known locally as bandits gunned down the Katsina chairman of MACBAN, Amadu Surajo, and two others.

The incident occurred when the gunmen invaded Mai Rana community in Kusada local government area (LGA) of the state.

Sources revealed that the gunmen also abducted two of the slain Miyetti Allah leader’s wives and his daughter, who is said to be an undergraduate.

Amid tension in the area, the deceased has been buried in accordance with Islamic rites.

2) Yakubu Muhammad

In July 2024, a youth leader of MACBAN in Bassa LGA of Plateau state, Yakubu Muhammad, was killed.

It was learnt that the youth leader was shot dead by gunmen in Jebu area of Bassa while he was sitting at a tea-selling point.

Prior to his death, Muhammad was a member of a 57-man peace implementation committee established by the Nigerian army's hierarchy. The committee was formed following the eruption of the crisis between farmers and herders in Mangu, Barkin Ladi, Riyom, Jos South and Bassa LGAs of the northcentral state.

3) Adamu Aliyu

In April 2022, Adamu Aliyu, Miyetti Allah chairman in Gwagwalada council area of the federal capital territory (FCT), was killed by gunmen.

Aliyu and four others had their lives cut short by bandits in Dako area, near Dobi village in Gwagwalada.

4) Abubakar Abdullahi

During an attack in September 2021, Abubakar Abdullahi, chairman of the Lere LGA chapter of the MACBAN in Kaduna, was murdered by suspected assassins.

The assailants were said to have invaded Abdullahi’s home in Kaduna and forced him to raise N250,000 from some butchers in his community before he was killed.

The leadership of Kaduna MACBAN confirmed the unfortunate development via a press statement.

5) Mohammed Hussain

Gunmen believed to be bandits, in April 2021, killed the Miyetti Allah chairman in Nasarawa, Mohammed Hussain. Hussain was killed at Garaku market area of Kokona local government area of the state.

The Nasarawa police command confirmed the attack in an interview.

6) Mohammed Umar

In the same vein, on Friday night, April 2, 2021, the same assailants that fatally shot Hussain killed Mohammed Umar, the then-chairman of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association, Toto LGA. Umar was also killed at Garaku market.

The corpses were deposited at Anthony Memorial Mortuary after being confirmed dead by a medical doctor. The attack which threw families into mourning occurred in the night.

7) Alhaji Saidu Kolaku

In August 2019, gunmen killed Alhaji Saidu Kolaku, the leader of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association in Adamawa.

The assailants stormed Kolaku's residence at Sabon Pegi in Moyo Belwa local government area of the state and shot him dead.

Kolaku's kinsmen described his killing as a possible reprisal attack as he has been assisting security operatives in tracking kidnappers and other criminal elements in Adamawa state.

