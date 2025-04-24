Nigerian Islamic scholar and Director of Markaz, Sheikh Habeebullah Adam El-Ilory, has criticised other Islamic scholars who hold on to old religious beliefs

The cleric in a recent sermon faulted the claim of some Islamic scholars that using satellite dishes could lead a Muslim to enter hell, saying such a view did not reflect modern Islamic realities

El-Ilory revisited his view of supporting women's involvement in politics, a position that was considered controversial at the time, and the criticism he received, but Saudi Arabia later allowed its women to vote

Sheikh Habeebullah Adam El-Ilory, a prominent Nigerian Islamic scholar and Director of Markaz, has challenged the age-old religious beliefs, saying they no longer reflect modern Islamic societies' realities.

The cleric then called on fellow Islamic clerics to be more progressive and present more informed interpretations of Islamic teachings. In a recent sermon, El-Ilory condemned a rigid view held by some clerics who pronounced some modern conveniences and female participation in public life as forbidden (haram).

Sheikh El-Ilory faults controversial claims

He cited a controversial claim that using satellite dishes could lead a Muslim to enter hell, adding that sharing such a view is a lack of proper understanding of the religion. He reiterated the positions of some conservative scholars and subsequently questioned such views as well as the mindset behind them. He said:

“Anybody who uses a satellite dish and hangs it on the roof of his house and dies will not enter paradise because he/she committed haram.”

The scholar then revisited his view of supporting women's involvement in politics, a position that was considered controversial at the time, and the criticism he received.

He recalled that he was vehemently criticised when he said that women can join politics, but it was the same year that Saudi Arabia changed in policies and allowed women to vote and take part in political affairs.

Sheikh El-Ilory pointed out evolution in Saudi Arabia

El-Ilory pointed out the recent development in Saudi Arabia, where women are being trained in the military and changes in the dress code. He maintained that these are evidence of the evolving Islamic norms.

According to El-Ilory, Saudi Arabia now trains women in the military and allows them to wear trousers. The scholar then knocked Islamic clerics who still held the outdated doctrines and accused them of misrepresenting the teachings of Islam.

He explained that "one Alfa" criticised the evolution and quoted some scriptures which he believed did not know about.

Habeebullah Adam El-Ilory was one of the Islamic scholars in the Southwest who gained more respect for his knowledge and perspectives in teaching the religion. This is due to his modern and objective views on matters relating to religion.

See the video of the sermon here:

Sheikh Habeebullah rejected Shariah law in the southwest

Legit.ng earlier reported that the move to establish Shari'ah Courts in Yorubaland has been rejected by the foremost Islamic scholar, Sheikh Habibullah Adam Al-Ilory.

Al-Ilory, in an interview, claimed that the renewed calls for Shari'ah Courts in Yorubaland have some political and personal motives by some people and are not based on genuine religious concerns.

He stressed that the call was rejected in 1978 by Islamic Scholars in the Southwest when it was fronted by the late Chief M.K.O. Abiola.

