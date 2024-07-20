A traditional ruler has been gruesomely murdered in Taraba state, in Nigeria's northeast geopolitical zone

The monarch, who was the third-class chief of Chanchanji, in Takum area, was killed alongside his son

The king and prince were said to have been gruesomely murdered by unidentified gunmen on Friday evening, July 19

Jalingo, Taraba state - Gunmen have ambushed and killed the traditional ruler of Chanchangi, in Takum local government area (LGA) of Taraba state, Alhaji Tanimu Kunbiya.

As reported by the Nigerian Tribune, the attack occurred on Friday night, July 19, when the traditional ruler and his son were returning from a funeral service in Takum.

Gunmen, on Friday, July 19, ambushed and killed the Gara of Chanchanji, HRH Tanimu Kunbiya, and his son, Yusuf, in Takum LGA of Taraba state. Photo credit: Nigeria Police Force

The prince was also murdered.

In a report on Saturday, July 20, Channels Television noted the tragedy.

Amid the tension that trailed the dastardly attack, Governor Agbu Kefas called for calm.

In a press statement issued by his media aide, Emmanuel Bello, Governor Kefas expressed his condolences to the bereaved family, the Chanchanji community, and the entire people of Takum.

The Taraba governor said:

“The death of the Gara of Chanchaji, HRH Alhaji Tanimu Kumbiya, and his son is a tragic loss. The manner in which they were brutally attacked is deeply saddening.

“I have ordered security agents to immediately investigate the circumstances and apprehend those responsible for this heinous crime.”

In the same vein, Gambo Kwache, the Taraba state police spokesperson, confirmed the murder, according to Leadership.

Legit.ng reports that Nigeria is plagued by insecurity as armed groups carry out attacks against communities in different parts of the northern region.

No group has claimed responsibility for the latest Taraba attack.

