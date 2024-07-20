JUST IN: Tension in Taraba as Gunmen Assassinate Prominent Traditional Ruler, Son, Details Emerge
- A traditional ruler has been gruesomely murdered in Taraba state, in Nigeria's northeast geopolitical zone
- The monarch, who was the third-class chief of Chanchanji, in Takum area, was killed alongside his son
- The king and prince were said to have been gruesomely murdered by unidentified gunmen on Friday evening, July 19
Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering public journalism.
Jalingo, Taraba state - Gunmen have ambushed and killed the traditional ruler of Chanchangi, in Takum local government area (LGA) of Taraba state, Alhaji Tanimu Kunbiya.
As reported by the Nigerian Tribune, the attack occurred on Friday night, July 19, when the traditional ruler and his son were returning from a funeral service in Takum.
The prince was also murdered.
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!
In a report on Saturday, July 20, Channels Television noted the tragedy.
Amid the tension that trailed the dastardly attack, Governor Agbu Kefas called for calm.
In a press statement issued by his media aide, Emmanuel Bello, Governor Kefas expressed his condolences to the bereaved family, the Chanchanji community, and the entire people of Takum.
The Taraba governor said:
“The death of the Gara of Chanchaji, HRH Alhaji Tanimu Kumbiya, and his son is a tragic loss. The manner in which they were brutally attacked is deeply saddening.
“I have ordered security agents to immediately investigate the circumstances and apprehend those responsible for this heinous crime.”
In the same vein, Gambo Kwache, the Taraba state police spokesperson, confirmed the murder, according to Leadership.
Legit.ng reports that Nigeria is plagued by insecurity as armed groups carry out attacks against communities in different parts of the northern region.
No group has claimed responsibility for the latest Taraba attack.
Read more on Taraba state
- Taraba governor appoints 1,270 aides, gives reason
- PDP Gov Kefas allegedly appointed wanted murder suspect as aide
- Suspected kidnapper apprehended during attempted ransom collection in Taraba
Taraba traditional ruler assassinated in his palace
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Taraba traditional ruler, Alhaji Abdulmutalib Jankada of Sansani chiefdom in Gassol local government area of the state, was attacked.
It was said that his palace was attacked by some gunmen, who shot him dead.
PAY ATTENTION: Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng and a certified journalist with over 9 years of experience. He edited Politics Nigeria's articles, was the Acting Editor of AllNews Nigeria and Fact-Checking Researcher (Africa Check). He received his HND in Mass Communication from The Polytechnic Ibadan. He received a Certificate of Achievement (Journalism Clinic’s Fix The Leak masterclass, 2021) and also completed Google News Initiative's Advance digital reporting curriculum. Contact him at ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.