Six travellers and a driver have been killed by suspected bandits along the Takum-Wukari road in Taraba state

A university lecturer, deputy registrar at the school of health technology, and secondary school principal were among the victims

The attack has resulted in serious tension following the killing of travellers who were all indigenes of the town

Taraba state - Suspected bandits have killed a lecturer at the Federal University Wukari, deputy registrar of Taraba State School of Health Technology, Takum and five other travellers along the Takum-Wukari road in Taraba state.

Among the victims was a secondary school principal, Mr Samuel Mbapuun, who was reportedly on his way to the new school where he was posted.

As reported by Daily Trust, the deceased was transferred from a secondary school in Takum to another secondary school in the Wukari local government area of the state.

The university lecturer was returning to Wukari after spending the weekend with his family in Takum.

Mbapuun was travelling alongside other passengers when the gunmen came out of the bush with guns and machetes to attack them, Leadership reports.

The bandits killed the seven passengers, leaving a woman and a baby to go. The gunmen also attacked farmers who were working close to where the seven passengers were killed.

It was gathered that there was serious tension over the killings as Irate youths from Takum lynched three persons at Wukari junction within Takum

The state Police public relations officer, ASP Gambo Kwache, said the Police Command was on top of the situation.

A farmer, who was also a victim, Iorapuu Pila, said the bandits came out of the forest and attacked the vehicle that was conveying the passengers from Takum to Wukari at about 7:23 am on Monday, August 12.

Pila, who is currently receiving treatment at a hospital in Sai, stated this during a telephone interview with Leadership.

“We were at work when the bandits numbering over 10 on motorcycles carrying guns and machetes came out of the bush to attack a vehicle that was conveying passengers from Takum to Wukari.

“Before we could flee from the area, some of the bandits rushed at us, attacking us with machetes, nine of us were injured.”

