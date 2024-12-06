Armed men suspected to be bandits attacked the vehicle of Taraba Governor Agbu Kefas's mother along Kente Road, leaving his sister injured

Miss Atsi Kefas sustained a gunshot wound and was airlifted to Abuja for further medical care after initial treatment in Wukari

Authorities have launched an investigation as the state government dismisses circulating reports as "fake news"

Armed men suspected to be bandits attacked a vehicle conveying Mrs. Jummai Kefas, mother of Taraba State Governor Agbu Kefas, along Kente Road in Wukari Local Government Area on Thursday morning.

The incident left her daughter, Atsi Kefas, injured with a gunshot wound. Dauda Agbu, the Chairperson of Wukari LGA, confirmed the attack on Friday, describing it as “deeply troubling.”

Gunmen Reportedly Target Taraba Governor’s Mother, Daughter Hospitalized After Shooting

Source: Facebook

Mr. Agbu said no life was lost, but Miss Atsi Kefas sustained a gunshot injury.

He reassured residents that security agencies are intensifying efforts to track down the assailants, urging the public to remain calm.

Taraba Governor's Family Attacked

Taraba State Police Public Relations Officer, Usman Abdullahi, also confirmed the incident but clarified that initial reports did not specify that the victims were related to the governor.

Meanwhile, Timothy Kataps, Secretary to the State Government, dismissed reports circulating on social media about the attack as “fake news.”

However, a family source, speaking anonymously, confirmed the incident and disclosed that Miss Kefas is receiving treatment in an undisclosed hospital in Abuja.

Wukari, the governor's hometown, has witnessed previous security challenges, raising concerns about the safety of residents and travelers in the area.

At the time of this report, no official statement had been issued by the state government.

Gunmen Attack Police Facility in Abia

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that gunmen killed a female detainee during an attack on the Police Rapid Response Squad facility at Owerrinta, located along the Umuahia-Aba Federal Expressway in Abia state.

It was gathered that the murdered detainee was arrested in connection with a child trafficking case.

The state Commissioner of Police, Danladi Isa, said the gunmen arrived in about three Hilux vehicles and opened fire on the RRS facility at about midnight on Monday, November 4.

The state Commissioner of Police, Danladi Isa, said the gunmen arrived in about three Hilux vehicles and opened fire on the RRS facility at about midnight on Monday, November 4.

Source: Legit.ng