The Police Service Commission (PSC) has dismissed 18 senior police officers and also approved the rank reduction of 19 other senior officers

PSC arrived at the decision during the commission's plenary meeting in Abuja, where a total of 110 Pending Disciplinary Matters (PDM) and 23 appeals were reviewed, with several officers also facing prosecution

The PSC spokesperson, Ikechukwu Ani, confirmed the development and noted that the dismissed officers would face prosecution by the Nigeria Police Force's Legal Unit

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

FCT, Abuja - On Friday, December 6, the Police Service Commission (PSC) announced the dismissal of 18 senior police officers which comprised ten Assistant Superintendents, four Deputy Superintendents, two Chief Superintendents and one Superintendent.

Police commission sacks senior officers over misconduct. Image for illustration purposes. Photo credit: Nigeria Police Force

Source: Facebook

PSC dismisses 18 officers, reduces ranks of 19 others

The commission also approved the reduction in the ranks of 19 other senior police officers, one Assistant Commissioner of Police, one Chief Superintendent, two Superintendents, two Deputy Superintendents and thirteen Assistant Superintendents.

Channels TV reported that the PSC spokesperson, Ikechukwu Ani, disclosed this in a statement on Friday.

He noted that the suspensions were part of far-reaching decisions made by the Commission in its last segment of its first Plenary Meeting in Abuja.

The cases treated by the PSC include 110 Pending Disciplinary Matters (PDM), and 23 Appeals and petition cases with 13 court judgements seeking for compliance.

“Most of the officers dismissed are also to be prosecuted by the Legal Unit of the Nigeria Police Force. Three pending Disciplinary matters were stepped down with a request for further information from the Inspector General of Police. The Commission also considered 23 Appeals and petitions and nine legal matters/court judgements.”

The plenary meeting, Daily Trust reported, was chaired by commission chairman DIG Hashimu Argungu (Rtd) and had DIG Taiwo Lakanu (Rtd), Honourable Commissioner and Secretary to the Commission, Chief Onyemuche Nnamani also present.

DIG Argungu said PSC will henceforth consider police disciplinary matters with dispatch so as to free police officers who are not found wanting to continue with their career progression and those found culpable to serve their punishments.

Read more about police, PSC here:

IGP dissolves Kebbi state CID, orders officer reassignment

Relatively, Legit.ng reported that the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Kebbi State Command, was dissolved and the officers reassigned to other commands and units.

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, gave the directive on Thursday, November 28, noting that the move is part of an initiative to restructure and sanitize the Kebbi State CID.

In a statement by the Force PRO ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, Egbetokun also stressed the importance of continuous training for officers within the investigative units, to ensure compliance with modern policing standards.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng