The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kayode Egbetokun and the Nigeria Police Service Commission have been directed to pay police constabularies salary arrears owed them since 2021

The National Industrial Court of Nigeria, Abuja division, issued the order on Wednesday, November 20

The court ordered that each of the constabularies be paid N54,566 per month from January 2021 to May 2024

FCT, Abuja - The National Industrial Court in Abuja on Wednesday, November 20, ordered the Inspector General of Police (IGP) and the Police Service Commission (PSC) to pay police constabularies about four years of salaries arrears owed them since 2021.

Police constabularies: Court orders payment of salary arrears

In a judgment on Wednesday, Justice Rakiya Haastrup directed that each of the constabularies be paid N54,566 per month from January 2021 to May 2024.

Justice Haastrup gave the orders in a judgment on a suit filed and prosecuted for the Constabularies by their lawyer, Sebastian Hon (SAN).

Besides the salary, the judge also ordered that letters of employment and certificate of engagement be issued to the Constabularies having trained them, provided them with uniforms, and boots and lawfully deployed them to the states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory FCT.

Police constabularies floor IGP, PSC in court

As reported by The Nation, the plaintiffs, who were trained and engaged in community policing through intelligence gathering had through their lawyer, Sebastine Hon SAN sued the police for refusing to pay them their monthly stipends despite making them serve the nation diligently for the past four years.

Contrary to the claims of the Police that the services of the Constabularies were voluntary, the plaintiffs claimed and tendered documents showing that at the time of their engagement, the police had agreed to give them monthly stipends commensurate to the basic allowance of a Constable in the Nigeria police force.

The constabularies prayed the court to declare as unlawful the act by the police commission not to pay their entitlements despite their diligent efforts in serving the country.

Besides, they claimed that due to the hazardous nature of the jobs, seven of their members have already died.

