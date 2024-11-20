National Industrial Court Orders Payment of 4 Years Salary Arrears to Police Constabularies
- The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kayode Egbetokun and the Nigeria Police Service Commission have been directed to pay police constabularies salary arrears owed them since 2021
- The National Industrial Court of Nigeria, Abuja division, issued the order on Wednesday, November 20
- The court ordered that each of the constabularies be paid N54,566 per month from January 2021 to May 2024
Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.
FCT, Abuja - The National Industrial Court in Abuja on Wednesday, November 20, ordered the Inspector General of Police (IGP) and the Police Service Commission (PSC) to pay police constabularies about four years of salaries arrears owed them since 2021.
Police constabularies: Court orders payment of salary arrears
In a judgment on Wednesday, Justice Rakiya Haastrup directed that each of the constabularies be paid N54,566 per month from January 2021 to May 2024.
PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng Needs Your Help! Take our Survey Now and See Improvements at LEGIT.NG Tomorrow
Justice Haastrup gave the orders in a judgment on a suit filed and prosecuted for the Constabularies by their lawyer, Sebastian Hon (SAN).
Besides the salary, the judge also ordered that letters of employment and certificate of engagement be issued to the Constabularies having trained them, provided them with uniforms, and boots and lawfully deployed them to the states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory FCT.
Police constabularies floor IGP, PSC in court
As reported by The Nation, the plaintiffs, who were trained and engaged in community policing through intelligence gathering had through their lawyer, Sebastine Hon SAN sued the police for refusing to pay them their monthly stipends despite making them serve the nation diligently for the past four years.
Contrary to the claims of the Police that the services of the Constabularies were voluntary, the plaintiffs claimed and tendered documents showing that at the time of their engagement, the police had agreed to give them monthly stipends commensurate to the basic allowance of a Constable in the Nigeria police force.
The constabularies prayed the court to declare as unlawful the act by the police commission not to pay their entitlements despite their diligent efforts in serving the country.
Besides, they claimed that due to the hazardous nature of the jobs, seven of their members have already died.
Read more about the police here:
- Falana sends message to CJN, IGP, others, makes crucial demand over NURTW presidency saga
- IGP releases fresh orders against Amotekun, vigilante groups as Ondo election looms
IGP issues fresh directive to officers as COAS, Lagbaja, dies
In another development, Legit.ng reported that the Inspector-General of Police, Dr. Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, issued a fresh directive to the operatives of the Nigeria Police Force.
He directed the personnel to wear black armbands for the next seven days.
This is coming in the wake of the passing of Nigeria's Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja.
Proofread by Kola Muhammed, journalist and copyeditor at Legit.ng
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Esther Odili (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Esther Odili is a journalist and a Politics/Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng with 6+ years of experience. She Holds OND and HND in Mass Communication from the Nigerian Institue of Journalism (NIJ), where she was recognized as the best student in print journalism in 2018. Before joining Legit.ng, Esther has worked with other reputable media houses, such as the New Telegraph newspaper and Galaxy Television. In 2024, Esther obtained a certificate in advanced digital reporting from the Google News Initiative. Email: esther.odili@corp.legit.ng.