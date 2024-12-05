A warehouse belonging to the National Social Investment Programme Agency (NSIPA) has been destroyed by fire, and N-Power beneficiaries have been affected

This unfortunate incident happened after the National Assembly directed President Tinubu to order his minister of finance, Wale Edun, to ensure that all accounts of the NSIPA are unfrozen within 74 hours

The minister of state for humanitarian affairs, Dr. Yusuf Sununu, confirmed the development and ordered an investigation

FCT, Abuja - A fire at the National Social Investment Programme Agency (NSIPA) warehouse in the Idu area of Abuja has destroyed tools worth billions of naira.

The tools were designated for training N-Power beneficiaries under the NSIPA.

Legit.ng understands that the fire incident occurred days after the House of Representatives demanded that NSIPA's accounts be unfrozen.

The Green Chamber also urged President Tinubu to order the minister of finance, Wale Edun, to carry out this action within 72 hours.

Minister confirms NSIPA's fire incident

The Nation reported that the minister of state for the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction, Dr. Yusuf Sununu, confirmed the development on Friday, December 5.

In his response to the incident, he directed the formation of a 5-man committee to investigate the fire.

During an inspection of the warehouse, the minister assured that measures would be implemented to prevent future occurrences.

Dr. Sununu, in a statement by the director of information and public relations of the ministry, Rhoda Ishaku, said that the committee had two weeks to submit its report.

“The Committee will estimate the cost of the items gutted by the fire. With what has happened, we will put measures in place to ensure that all other items in our warehouses are well protected. We will also commence as soon as possible the training of beneficiaries so that what has been procured so far can be put to use.”

Betta Edu reacts to NSIPA N3bn corruption scandal

In another development, Legit.ng reported former humanitarian affairs and disaster management minister, Betta Edu denied having any connection with the alleged N3 billion fraud in the NSIPA.

Edu labelled her involvement in the alleged N30b corruption as false and unfounded.

The minister said fifth columnists who had the intention of tarnishing her well-earned reputation and integrity were responsible for the allegation.

