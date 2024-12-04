The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has recalled the suspended NEC chairman Mr. Mamman Mike Osuman (SAN)

The Secretary-General of the forum, Malam Murtala Aliyu, confirmed this development via a statement released to the press on Wednesday

Osuman battle began following the ACF's stance on supporting northern politicians rather than President Tinubu ahead of the 2027 elections

The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has lifted Mr. Mamman Mike Osuman (SAN)'s suspension as chairman of its National Executive Committee (NEC).

The decision was communicated via a statement by the secretary-general of the forum, Malam Murtala Aliyu, made available to the press on Wednesday, December 4.

Aliyu said:

“That the ACF Unity, Peace and Reconciliation Committee under the chairmanship of Dr Mahmud Yayale Ahmed, CFR, Ajiyan Katagum has intervened in the recent leadership crisis in ACF.

“It had invited some stakeholders, including the Chairman of the Board of Trustees and that of the National Executive Council, among others, and has had a family discussion on the unfortunate development.

“Consequently, the issue has been amicably resolved in the interest of the great people of Arewa, and the suspension is hereby withdrawn.”

Real reason ACF suspended Osuman

Recall that Osuman was suspended over statements he allegedly made that were criticised by some of the BoT and NEC members as deviating from the organisation’s non-partisanship.

Osuman was accused of making unauthorised remarks suggesting that the North would back a northern presidential candidate in the 2027 elections.

