FCT, Abuja - The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, has dissolved the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Kebbi state command and ordered that all officers be reassigned to other commands.

The IGP also reaffirmed his commitment to improving the quality of investigations, enhancing public trust, and ensuring the justice system operates effectively.

This development follows a recent workshop for Heads of Investigative Units held in Abuja, where the IGP emphasised the need for specialisation and continuous training in policing.

The Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, confirmed this in a statement made available to the press in Birnin Kebbi, the state capital, on Thursday, November 28.

According to Adejobi, the mass reassignment is part of the IGP’s broader vision to “sanitise and restructure” the CID, ensuring that only highly specialised officers are retained in investigative roles.

As reported by The Sun on Friday, November 29, the affected officers will be redeployed to other commands, formations, and training schools across the country.

“This initiative aligns with the IGP’s commitment to specialising and standardising all investigative units within the force, ensuring commitment to the rule of law. By implementing these changes, the force intends to improve the quality of investigations, enhance public trust, and ensure that justice is served efficiently and effectively,” he said.

