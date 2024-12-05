A Lagos State High Court in Ikeja has convicted and sentenced Harry Uyanwanne and Oluwakemi Odemuyiwa for fraud, ordering the closure of Temple International Church

They were found guilty of multiple offences, including stealing and dishonest conversion of funds

The Nigerian court also mandated the couple to restitute N31 million to the complainant within 60 days

A Lagos State High Court in Ikeja has convicted and sentenced Harry Uyanwanne and Oluwakemi Odemuyiwa (a.k.a Kristein Uyanwanne) alongside their church, Temple International Church.

They were convicted for multiple offences including theft, dishonest conversion, false presentation, and fraud.

Lagos court convicts couple and orders deregistration of church. Photo credit: Vera Ojo via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Verdict and Sentencing

Justice Mojisola Dada delivered the verdict on Wednesday, finding the couple guilty of the charges brought against them by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The judge ordered the deregistration and closure of Temple International Church for defrauding people under the guise of religious activities.

Charges and Trial

The EFCC had filed seven counts against the convicts, who were arraigned on February 25, 2020.

They initially pleaded not guilty, but the prosecution, led by Mr. Babatunde Sonoiki, successfully proved their case beyond reasonable doubt.

The prosecution called five witnesses, while the defence called two.

Sentencing Details

Justice Dada sentenced Harry Uyanwanne to ten years imprisonment and Oluwakemi Odemuyiwa to six years, with sentences to run concurrently.

The judge also ordered the convicts to restitute N31 million to the complainant within 60 days.

Fraudulent Activities

The convicts were found guilty of dishonestly converting N10 million, property of the late Mrs. Janet Adeola Odemuyiwa, for their own use.

They sold a property in Magodo Residential Scheme 1 for N42 million under false pretenses, claiming authorization from the deceased owner.

Legal Violations

The offences violated Section 1 (2) and (3) of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Related Offences Act No. 14 2006 and Sections 278 and 285 (1) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State of Nigeria No. 11, 2011.

Adeboye Decries Arrest of Top Pastor

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) monthly thanksgiving service at the Throne of Grace in Lagos State, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, the General Overseer of the church, expressed deep concern over the arrest of one of its pastors abroad.

Adeboye revealed that the pastor was detained for addressing attendees at a gathering as “ladies and gentlemen,” a phrase that was deemed discriminatory by some members of the community.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng