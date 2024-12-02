The Nigeria Police Force has rejected the claims linking its officers to a viral video showing uniformed personnel scooping fuel from a fallen tanker

The police clarified that the individuals in the video are not officers of the Nigeria Police Force but from neighbouring county

The Force PRO Olumuyiwa Adejobi, in a statement on Monday, urged citizens to verify information before sharing it to prevent the spread of misinformation and promote national unity

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has reacted to a viral video allegedly showing uniformed personnel scooping fuel from the wreckage of an overturned tanker.

The Force insisted that the individuals in the video are not members of the Nigeria Police Force but uniformed personnel from a neighboring Francophone country whose camouflage uniforms resemble those of the NPF.

The Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, clarified this in a statement released on the Force's X page on Monday, December 2.

Adejobi stated that the officers in the video were reportedly speaking French, not English or any Nigerian language, further confirming that they are not affiliated with the NPF.

The statement strongly condemned the circulation of unverified content designed to tarnish the image of the police.

“Such actions not only undermine the integrity of the force but also have far-reaching negative consequences for the nation and its people,” ACP Adejobi stated.

Speaking further, Adejobi reiterated the commitment of the Nigeria Police Force, under the leadership of the Inspector-General of Police Kayode Egbetokun, to discipline, professionalism, and ensuring the safety and security of all Nigerians.

“Acts that compromise the force’s reputation are deemed unacceptable and will not be tolerated.

“We urge all Nigerians to exercise caution and verify information before sharing it, to foster national unity and uphold the credibility of institutions working tirelessly for public safety.”

