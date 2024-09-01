The Police Service Commission (PSC) has promoted 31 Assistant Commissioners of Police (ACPs) to the rank of Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs)

FCT, Abuja - The Police Service Commission has approved the promotion of 31 Assistant Commissioners of Police (ACPs) to the rank of Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs).

This decision comes just two days after the promotion of 684 senior police officers to various ranks.

As reported by The Punch, in a statement released on Sunday, September 1, the commission’s spokesperson, Ikechukwu Ani, listed some of the promoted officers, including:

Godspower Origho, Area Commander of Kabba in Kogi State, Abubakar Ibrahim, Coordinator of BPU, Sokoto State Command, Kabiru Ibrahim, Department of Operations, Cross Rivers State Command, Ochiabutor Ejike, Department of Operations, Enugu State Command, Danladi Ibrahim, Area Commander of Kafanchan, John Ngwoye, Department of Operations, Ondo State Command.

Other newly promoted DCPs are:

Sulieman Salihu, Head of the Department of Operations, Bauchi State Command, Udeme Stephen, Area Commander of Ngor Okpalla, Imo State Command, John Sendere, Liberal Studies, Police Staff College, Jos, Aliyu Haliru, Department of Operations, Katsina State Command, Atiku Musa, Department of Finance and Accounts, Jigawa State Command, Adeniran Babatunde, Area Commander of Agbor, Delta State Command, Daniel Habila, Commander Ugoniyi, Edo State Command.

The Police Service Commission has approved the promotion of several officers, with Suleiman Toyin from the FCT Command, Suleiman Gulma from the Force Secretary Office, Aliyu Sa’ad from BPU Katsina State, Kabir Mohammed, Commandant of the Police Training School Sokoto, and Ralph Akinbisehin from the Office of the National Security Adviser among those elevated to the rank of Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCP), Leadership reported.

Other promoted officers include Olorunfemi Gbenga, Area Commander of Keffi, Nasarawa State Command; James Navokhi, Department of Finance and Admin, PCM; Shehu Alao, Area Commander of Shagamu, Ogun State Command;

Mustapha Waziri, Commander of 15 PMF Ilorin; Edun Azeez, Area Commander of Adatan, Ogun State Command; Gregory Itobere, Area Commander of Onitsha, Anambra State Command; Baba Kalli, Police Adviser in New York; Ahmed Ibrahim from the State CID, Kwara State Command; Abdul Adejo, Commander of 4 PMF Ibadan; Tissing Nandiyak, Area Commander of Ekpoma, Edo State Command; Audu Sabo, Area Commander of Rano, Kano State Command;

Yahuza Samaila Shall, Area Commander of Metro, Katsina State Command; and Kaita Abdulkadir, State CID, Niger State Command.

PSC promotes 52 CSPs to ACPs

The commission also promoted 52 Chief Superintendents of Police (CSPs) to Assistant Commissioners of Police (ACPs), including Offiong Effiong, Simeon Timbomna, Edward Akaniyere, Yusuf Alhaji Bala, Ikenna Ogwu, Joshua Adewalehinmi, and Edward Weghyina from the Nigeria Police Force National Cybercrime Centre (NCCC).

Additional promoted officers include Oladele Bamidele, Ikechukwu Osuoha, Niyere Andrea Rwang, Fatimah Gimba, Olubunmi Apapa, Godwin Onah, Patrick Agbazue, Stephen Ukam, and Yusuf Abdullahi.

PSC promotes SPs to CS

Additionally, 505 Superintendents of Police (SPs) were elevated to Chief Superintendents, among them Raphael Iwamittigha Irowainu, Abraham Ogedegbe, Stanley Chinenye Onyekwele, Yakubu Faruk Rugga, Godspower Ekeke, and Esther Ezenwanyi Okey.

Other promoted officers include Emeka Henry Iheanacho, Staff Officer Senior in Delta State Command; Oyeogbe Izien, Admin Officer Operations in Bayelsa State Command; Dafe Charles Cheta, Divisional Crime Officer 1 at CPS Division in Enugu State Command; Marcel Ogbuabor Ugwuoke from 76 PMF Nsukka; and Ozoani Damsus Chukwuma.

84 DSPs promoted to SPs

In a similar promotion exercise, 84 Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs) were advanced to Superintendents of Police (SPs), including Cynthia Uchechi Nzota, Harry Achi, Makanju Rex, Ikerodah Muhammad Yerima, and Ahiwe Okezie.

The Commission Chairman, DIG Hashimu Argungu (retd.), congratulated the newly promoted officers and reaffirmed the commission's commitment to building a Police Force that upholds the highest standards of service.

