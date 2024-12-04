Tobi Adegboyega: UK Tribunal Orders Deportation of Controversial Nigerian Pastor
- Popular Nigerian-born pastor, Tobi Adegboyega, has lost his deportation case against the United Kingdom (UK) government
- Pastor Adegboyega's church, Salvation Proclaimers Anointed Church Nation, was shut down over an alleged £1.87 million fraud
London, United Kingdom - Tobi Adegboyega, founder of Salvation Proclaimers Anointed Church Nation, has lost his deportation battle.
As reported by the UK’s The Telegraph on Tuesday night, December 3, an immigration tribunal ruled that Adegboyega should be deported back to Nigeria. The panel’s decision follows investigations which allegedly exposed misuse of funds by Adegboyega's church.
Legit.ng recalls that in 2022, a UK high court gave the order to shut down Pastor Adegboyega's church over an alleged fraud of more than £1.87 million.
At the time, Adegboyega disagreed with the court’s decision saying “the church of God cannot be stopped.”
Tobi Adegboyega vs UK authorities
In the tribunal, Adegboyega maintained no one had ever faced criminal charges over his church’s finances, adding that many of the attacks on him and his church were politically-motivated. He also said claims his church was a cult were unfounded.
However, the tribunal was reportedly told that The Charity Commission concluded “there had been serious misconduct and/or mismanagement in the administration of the charity which was sustained over a substantial period of time”.
Furthermore, the tribunal found Adegboyega’s 'evidence' to be “hyperbolic in many instances” and had “sought to grossly inflate his influence”.
The tribunal concluded:
“We are not satisfied that the good work that Salvation Proclaimers Anointed Church Nation undertakes generally would collapse or even significantly suffer should the appellant be required to leave the UK.”
Speed Darlington’s rearrest: Lawyer appeals to police to bail singer as he marks 1 week in detention
Tobi Adegboyega: Unending controversies over lifestyle
Ibadan-born Adegboyega’s fancy ways have raised eyebrows over the years. He has built a reputation as a celebrity and influencer, boasting over 400,000 followers on Instagram, and mingling with music stars like Davido and Flavour N'abania.
The 44-year-old is often spotted in his designers of choice, gold watches, Louis Vuitton, Gucci and Fendi, and is known for flaunting luxury rides by Lamborghini and Porsche.
Adegboyega was recently in the news over allegations he had an affair with Ezinne, wife of Super Eagles player Olanrewaju Kayode.
The reports alleged that Adegboyega 'engaged in sexual affairs with Ezinne, who frequently attended wild parties, leaving home for extended periods'.
Adegboyega while reacting to the reports said he “was too busy to listen to lies”.
Read the full ruling of the tribunal here.
