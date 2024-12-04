Global site navigation

Tobi Adegboyega: UK Tribunal Orders Deportation of Controversial Nigerian Pastor
Nigeria

Tobi Adegboyega: UK Tribunal Orders Deportation of Controversial Nigerian Pastor

by  Ridwan Adeola 3 min read
  • Popular Nigerian-born pastor, Tobi Adegboyega, has lost his deportation case against the United Kingdom (UK) government
  • Legit.ng reports that with this development, Pastor Adegboyega is now very likely going to be deported from the UK
  • Pastor Adegboyega's church, Salvation Proclaimers Anointed Church Nation, was shut down over an alleged £1.87 million fraud

Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering global issues.

London, United Kingdom - Tobi Adegboyega, founder of Salvation Proclaimers Anointed Church Nation, has lost his deportation battle.

As reported by the UK’s The Telegraph on Tuesday night, December 3, an immigration tribunal ruled that Adegboyega should be deported back to Nigeria. The panel’s decision follows investigations which allegedly exposed misuse of funds by Adegboyega's church.

Pastor Tobi Adegboyega has lost his fight against deportation from the UK after his church was shut down over an alleged £1.87m fraud
A UK immigration tribunal has ruled that Pastor Tobi Adegboyega should be deported back to Nigeria after investigations exposed alleged misuse of funds. Photo credits: @DrKemiLawrence, @OneJoblessBoy
Source: Twitter

Legit.ng recalls that in 2022, a UK high court gave the order to shut down Pastor Adegboyega's church over an alleged fraud of more than £1.87 million.

At the time, Adegboyega disagreed with the court’s decision saying “the church of God cannot be stopped.”

Tobi Adegboyega vs UK authorities

In the tribunal, Adegboyega maintained no one had ever faced criminal charges over his church’s finances, adding that many of the attacks on him and his church were politically-motivated. He also said claims his church was a cult were unfounded.

However, the tribunal was reportedly told that The Charity Commission concluded “there had been serious misconduct and/or mismanagement in the administration of the charity which was sustained over a substantial period of time”.

Furthermore, the tribunal found Adegboyega’s 'evidence' to be “hyperbolic in many instances” and had “sought to grossly inflate his influence”.

The tribunal concluded:

“We are not satisfied that the good work that Salvation Proclaimers Anointed Church Nation undertakes generally would collapse or even significantly suffer should the appellant be required to leave the UK.”

Tobi Adegboyega: Unending controversies over lifestyle

Ibadan-born Adegboyega’s fancy ways have raised eyebrows over the years. He has built a reputation as a celebrity and influencer, boasting over 400,000 followers on Instagram, and mingling with music stars like Davido and Flavour N'abania.

The 44-year-old is often spotted in his designers of choice, gold watches, Louis Vuitton, Gucci and Fendi, and is known for flaunting luxury rides by Lamborghini and Porsche.

Adegboyega was recently in the news over allegations he had an affair with Ezinne, wife of Super Eagles player Olanrewaju Kayode.

The reports alleged that Adegboyega 'engaged in sexual affairs with Ezinne, who frequently attended wild parties, leaving home for extended periods'.

Adegboyega while reacting to the reports said he “was too busy to listen to lies”.

Read the full ruling of the tribunal here.

Solomon Buchi blasts Pastor Tobi Adegboyega

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that life coach, Solomon Buchi, reacted to the video of Pastor Adegboyega clubbing with David Adeleke, better known as Davido in London.

Buchi noted that Adegboyega could not be a pastor with the way he was behaving, adding that it was a shame on the office of clergy.

