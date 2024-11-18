Pastor Tobi Adegboyega attends Seun Kuti's show in London, drinks with the singer: "No be alcohol?"
- Videos from Seun Kuti's recent concert in London, United Kingdom, have emerged on social media
- A video showed the moment Seun Kuti specially introduced Pastor Tobi Adegboyega, who turned up for the concert
- Another video showed Pastor Tobi Adegboyega backstage with Seun and his wife as they drank at the successful concert
Nigerian Afrobeats singer Seun Kuti recently had a concern in the UK, with Pastor Tobi Adegboyega being one of the popular faces that graced the event.
In one of the videos from the event that recently surfaced online, Seun, after joining his team on the stage for his live performance, turned his focus on Pastor Tobi, who was in what looked like the VIP section with his team.
Seun described the Nigerian UK-based cleric as his friend in a warming gesture for attending his show.
After the concert, another video showed Pastor Tobi commending Seun's wife Yetunde's musical prowess before toasting a successful performance with the singer and crew using what several netizens considered an alcoholic.
Seun was seen pouring part of his drink on the ground in acknowlegement of the gods.
Slide the post below to watch clips of Pastor Tobi Adegboyega at Seun Kuti's concert
This is coming barely a few days after Pastor Tobi Adegboyega made headlines after Davido, KCee, others performed at his birthday.
Reactions on Pastor Tobi's presence at Seun Kuti's concert
Legit.ng captured some of the comments, read them below:
bigfamo11:
"I love this pastor him dey enjoy him life here on earth ,baba no won know if heaven exists or not."
sunnyadolor:
"Pastor wey get better Update."
da_king_m:
"Na so e dey start… Yetunde I don’t even know you sing."
__psalmseen__:
"Pastor way get update."
toluladeadebayo:
"Every time I see this "Pastor" Tobi, all I see is a MASK. Movies like POWER and the likes always come to mind. Only God knows what he does in the secret."
seandida2020:
"Pastor says ASÈ lool.."
toyin_jay:
"I thought alcohol was forbidden in the Bible for pastors."
Soberekon sprays Pastor Tobi
Legit.ng also reported that Soso Soberekon was spotted spraying huge cash at pastor Tobi Adegboyega’s birthday party.
Soso was seen on stage dancing with Pastor Tobi and spraying him bundles of dollar bills as singer Kingsley Okonkwo, aka KCee, performed his hit track, Pull Over.
The video showed Soso carrying several bundles of cash as he dramatically dropped them one by one on the floor in front of the celebrant.
