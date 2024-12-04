Controversial social media commentator Solomon Buchi has descended heavily on the deportation matter concerning Pastor Tobi Adegboyega

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Pastor Tobi Adegboyega lost his deportation battle and has been asked to be removed from the United KIndgom

Speaking on the matter, Solomon Buchi made shocking revelations about the famous pastor, eliciting various comments online

Solomon Buchi, a Nigerian writer and social media commentator, has shared his take on Pastor Tobi Adegbotega's deportation issue.

Recall that the pastor's congregation was shut down in the United Kingdom due to an alleged £1.87 million (N4bn) fraud.

The news generated a lot of buzz online, and netizens are beginning to share their thoughts on the situation.

In a new development, Solomon Buchi went online to share never-heard-before things about Tobi. According to him, the cleric overstayed his visiting UK Visa in 20025 and refused to keep his flamboyant life.

In a lengthy Twitter post, he mentioned how Tobi Adegboyega feigns innocence but has a lot up his sleeves.

"You would think that Tobi Adegboyega who overstayed his UK visiting visa in 2005, would be circumspect about his flamboyance and inexplicable wealth, but he proceeded to not just illegally stay in the UK, but start a cultish church in London which was shut down over an alleged £1.87 million fraud. He is not a pastor."

Solomon Buchi's comment about Tobi Adegboyega trends

Read some reactions from social media users

@Am_Issa_:

"You guys are literally all the same. Stop playing saint here."

@360hustle01:

"Lmao, there’re several countries he could buy their passport with ease, highest he’ll jet off to Dubai or wherever, but to be relegated to ring lights and tripod stand isn’t the terrible ending you’ll see of him."

@iKAAYWHY:

"Na daddy freeze I Dey find now “I have a rich friends that wear watches one of them is pastor Tobi” clowns 🤡."

@TheLaniyan:

"Why are you not addressing Tobi as Pastor Tobi? Is there any reason for this?"

@NwankwoChi46095:

"And some Nigerians still defends him."

@Truthfulgems01:

"@TobiAdegboyega_ should just go and ask God for mercy. What a disgrace to the body of Christ."

@_Aniebiet__:

"Please tag that hypocrite with your full chest!

Pastor Tobi Loses Deportation Appeal

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, Tobi Adegboyega, a Nigerian pastor at the centre of a £1.87 million (N4bn) fraud investigation, has lost his appeal to prevent deportation.

Tobi Adegboyega will be deported to Nigeria due to claims of misappropriation of Church funds.

The church was previously closed after failing to account for significant expenses and facing accusations of lack of transparency.

