Flamboyant cleric Pastor Tobi Adegboyega recently marked his 44th birthday with a lavish party and had popular Nigerian singers and celebrities in attendance

A video of singer Kingsley Chinweike Okonkwo, popularly known as Kcee, performing on stage at Pastor Tobi's party has sparked outrage online

Many Christians and other netizens expressed shock that a pastor allowed secular singers to perform at his birthday party

A video of singer Kcee performing at Pastor Tobi Adegboyega's 44th birthday party has gone viral on TikTok.

The trending clip was shared by @_vceditts and sparked mixed reactions.

Pastor Tobi, born on November 11, 1980, in Ibadan, Oyo State, is the founder of Salvation Proclaimers Anointed Church, popularly known as SP.AC Nation andis famed for his flamboyant lifestyle.

In the TikTok clip, Kcee performed his old hit song Pullover on stage, with the celebrant and businessman Obi Cubana spotted dancing on stage with him.

People criticised the cleric for inviting a secular singer to perform. @_vceditts's clip has amassed over 157k views at the time of this report.

Outrage trailed the video

Jadajada said:

"Lord pls come back soon."

Olajide Bukolami Flo said:

"If Pastor Tobi commot for there na to go Engonga person wife o."

Diana_tanaka said:

"I guess Sinach and em was booked😂😂😂and we still call this PASTOR Tobi?"

Bene said:

"For the 20 years i’ve been alive i don’t think i’ve ever seen a part time pastor uno."

Gifted said:

"I love how the Bible says judgment will start from the church."

Napo Enzo said:

"If we get to heaven and see Pastor Tobi there?"

(oh-keh) said:

"Is he actually a pastor, is it just a nickname? serious question."

Naomi said:

"Y’all couldn’t invite sister Sinach or Hillsong to perform?"

Ngozi bella said:

"Pastor Tobi is an end time pastor."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that actor Yemi Solade had criticised those against Davido's performance at Pastor Tobi's birthday party.

Soso Soberekon at Pastor Tobi's birthday party

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Soso Soberekon was spotted spraying bundles of dollars at Pastor Tobi's birthday party.

On November 10, 2024, the controversial preacher hosted a star-studded occasion to mark his big day. Several VIPs were in attendance, including Davido, Obi Cubana, and others. Several videos from the party went viral, including one of Soso Soberekon displaying his wealth on stage.

In the clip posted on Instagram by Gossipmill TV, Soso was seen on stage dancing with Pastor Tobi and spraying him bundles of dollar bills as singer Kingsley Okonkwo, aka KCee, performed his hit track, Pull Over.

