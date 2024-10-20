Solomon Buchi has reacted to the video of Pastor Tobi Adegboyeclubbing with Davido and some women

The clergy had been sighted at a London club in the company of his friend, Davido, he sat beside a woman

Buchi stated that what the clergy did was a shame on the office of a pastor, he asked if he was truly a man of God

Life coach, Solomon Buchi has reacted to the video of Pastor Tobi Adegboyega clubbing with David Adeleke, better known as Davido in London.

Legit.ng had reported that an X user had shared his observation after seeing the clergy at the club in the company of women and the singer.

In his post on X, Buchi noted that Adegboyega can't be a pastor with the way he was behaving. He added that it was a shame on the office of clergy.

Buchi advises Pastor Adegboyega

In the post, the man, who spoke about his wedding years ago, said that it was better for Pastor Adeboyegba to continue to drive his car and wearing his luxury clothes.

He noted that he should stop mixing his lifestyle with Jesus.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to the Buchi's post

Reactions have trailed the post made by the coach. Here are some of the comments below:

@gbengaday:

"Lol this has been very obvious for years. But oh well he has his audience."

@Tabeetha_a:

"That man is not a pastor."

@ChukwunyeluOrji:

"But I thought Jesus is for everybody infact Jesus came for people like me and him and not for you saint as demostrated in d parable of the lost sheep."

@AndinoAsuquo:

"A pastor and more."

@udeochusp:

"Really ?"

@ligthofIsrael:

"We are not in a position to confirm whether a pastor is genuine or not. The Bible says, "Judge not, lest you be judged." Continue your good work and let the bad individuals manage their own affairs. Remember, "Whatever you sow, you will reap." Ultimately, we are all destined to."

@izuchukwufranky:

"You are attacking the anointed. I thought you stood against that?"

@FarmGodcrypto:

"Okay the word "club" got me in ur statement, pastor dey club?Nawaho nah pastor's like this dey mk Danny dey disrespect other truly man."

@Femzywealth:

"Sha make sure U make heaven. Na my warning for U be that."

@D_GoodShepherd:

"That's how he funds his lifestyle."

@Ekeadugbo22:

"But the ones you guys are hailing in Nigeria are saints right? Una never start."

Fans blast Solomon Buchi's wife

Legit.ng had reported that Buchi had made a post to criticise Christian women who do BBL, expose their chest, and wear revealing gown.

He said men were not interested in such, as they just need to see the person's character to know her true nature.

In response to his post, some ladies posted several pictures of his wife where she exposed her cleavage.

