Videos from Nigerian UK-based pastor Tobi Adegboyega's birthday in London have surfaced on social media

Davido, KCee, Zlatan Ibile were the singers who entertained the guests and fun seekers at the event

Obi Cubana, Nkechi Blessing also graced the event, while some netizens claimed to have spotted footballer Leo Messi's bodyguard at the party

Nigerian UK-based Pastor Tobi Adegboyega threw a party on Sunday, November 11, to mark his birthday.

Fun videos from the party that recently surfaced online showed several Nigerian celebrities turned up to celebrate with the cleric.

Davido, KCee at Pastor Tobi's party. Credit: davido/tobiadegboyega/iamkcee

Davido thrilled the guests and fun seekers with his hit song Fem, among others, while his colleagues in the music industry, like Zlatan Ibile and KCee, also took to the stage to perform.

While Davido's bestie, Cubana Chiefpriest, was noticeably absent, businessman Obi Cubana and actress Nkechi Blessing were present at the party.

Watch a clip of Davido's singing his hit song Fem with the celebrant beside him, including a clip of KCee's performance below:

Below is a video of Davido making money rain on Pastor Tobi:

More videos of Davido at Pastor Tobi's party below

Watch a video Nkechi Blessing shared below:

Netizens react as Pastor Tobi marks birthday

Legit.ng captured some of the comments, read them below:

crownwiththedrip:

"In 2024 they’re still people that think this man is a pastor."

steveonew27:

"This man should remove pastor from his title he has long being doing mockery of the title."

nmegwahdivine:

"False prophet."

siryoofficial:

"Na pastor birthday be dis ooo."

houseofcaad:

"Na private jet he use nor be keke."

ope_oluwa7:

"Where this man church dey sef."

the_real_allyn:

"No be Messi bouncer be that?"

davishotiish:

"Fake pastors just full everywhere."

faveeemem__:

"Pastor?? Are we still calling him pastor?"

virggingirrl:

"May thy kingdom come already oh Jehovah."

Davido, others nominated for Grammy

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the Nigerian music industry was represented on the 2025 Grammy Award nomination list.

Davido, Wizkid, Burna Boy including Asake and Yemi Alade were nominated.

However, some netizens claimed Davido would not have made the list if not for his collaboration with international artist Chris Brown.

