Simon Ekpa: 'Why Controversial Biafra Separatist Leader Cannot Be Granted Bail', Official Opens Up
- Simon Ekpa, a self-acclaimed Biafran agitator facing allegations of terrorism-related activities in Finland, may spend the 2024 Christmas and New Year holidays in detention, fresh information have revealed
- Mikko Laaksonen, a top public official in Finland, noted this, explaining that the country’s legal system does not permit bail
- Simon Ekpa, a Finnish citizen of Nigerian origin, says he leads a faction in exile of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) - a group that is agitating for a breakaway state in south-eastern Nigeria
Helsinki, Finland - Mikko Laaksonen, a senior detective superintendent at Finland’s National Bureau of Investigation, has disclosed that the Finnish criminal procedure measures do not recognise bail procedure.
Speaking recently to The Punch, Laaksonen explained that Ekpa may not enjoy freedom this year (2024).
On Monday, December 2, Premium Times inferred that Ekpa will remain imprisoned until May 2025, when he is scheduled to face trial at the District Court of Paijat-ame in the northern European nation.
When asked if Ekpa’s charges were bailable or if the prosecution was disposed to releasing him on bail, Laaksonen replied:
“Finnish criminal procedure/coercive measures do not recognise bail procedure.
“Our procedure is based on, depending on the case, remand or travel ban as coercive measures for limiting freedom of movement for persons suspected of offences to which such measures are applicable.”
Recall Ekpa was arrested in November in Finland and subsequently sent to prison by the district court of Paijat-Hame for “spreading terrorist propaganda on social media”.
Nigerian authorities have been demanding the extradition of Ekpa, a dual citizen of Finland and Nigeria, for prosecution. But it is yet to be seen if the wish of the African country will be granted.
Simon Ekpa: Yoruba Council reacts to arrest
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Yoruba Council of Nigeria called on President Bola Tinubu’s administration to ensure the extradition of Ekpa back to Nigeria to face charges of terrorism and incitement.
Oladotun Hassan, President of the Yoruba Council, said it is high time the federal government of Nigeria swung into action.
