Simon Ekpa: Yoruba Council Reacts to Arrest of IPOB Separatist, Makes 1 Crucial Demand From Tinubu
- The Yoruba Council has urged President Tinubu’s administration to extradite Simon Ekpa, detained in Finland
- Ekpa, linked to IPOB, has been arrested in Finland and is accused of inciting violence, including deadly Monday sit-at-home orders in Nigeria's Southeast
- Yoruba Council President Oladotun Hassan called for swift action, labelling Ekpa’s actions crimes against humanity
The Yoruba Council of Nigeria has called on President Bola Tinubu’s administration to ensure the extradition of Simon Ekpa, a self-proclaimed Biafran separatist, back to Nigeria to face charges of terrorism and incitement.
Ekpa, a key figure in the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), was detained in Finland on November 21 following accusations of promoting terrorist activities via social media.
The Finnish District Court of Päijät-Häme accused Ekpa of inciting terrorism, citing an offence in Lahti on August 23, 2021.
His propaganda reportedly fueled violence, including the infamous Monday sit-at-home orders that disrupted lives and livelihoods across the region.
Yoruba council lauds arrest of Simon Ekpa
Oladotun Hassan, President of the Yoruba Council, spoke exclusively with Legit.ng on Friday, November 22, and welcomed the arrest as a significant step toward justice.
“It is high time the Federal Government of Nigeria swung into action. The Attorney General must collaborate with the Finnish government to extradite Simon Ekpa to Nigeria to face his crimes.
"His incitement has resulted in the brutal killings of civilians, attacks on military facilities, and the suffering of innocent people in the Southeast,” Hassan said.
Hassan condemned Ekpa's continued disregard for peace efforts, comparing his actions to those of IPOB leader Nnamdi Kanu, currently in detention.
“Despite appeals from Igbo elders for peace, Ekpa’s conduct shows no remorse. His actions are crimes against humanity, and he must be held accountable,” he added.
The Yoruba Council urged the Tinubu administration to act swiftly to ensure justice for victims of the violence allegedly instigated by Ekpa and his associates.
DHQ hails arrest of Simon Ekpa in Finland
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Simon Ekpa, the leader of the Biafran separatist movement, has been arrested by Finnish authorities on suspicion of inciting terrorist acts.
This move has been hailed by Nigeria's Defence Headquarters, which had previously declared Ekpa wanted for terrorism, kidnapping, and other crimes.
Source: Legit.ng
Ezra Ukanwa (Editor) Ezra Ukanwa is a Reuters-certified journalist with over 5 years of professional experience. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Mass Communication from Anchor University, Lagos. Currently, he is the Politics and Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng, where he brings his expertise to provide incisive, impactful coverage of national events. Ezra was recognized as Best Campus Journalist at the Anchor University Communications Awards in 2019 and is also a Fellow of the Nigerian Institute of Management (NIM). Contact him at: ezra.ukanwa@corp.legit.ng or +2349036989944
Barrister Oladotun Hassan (Public Affairs analyst) Barrister Oladotun Hassan, a Public Affairs analyst, is the secretary of the Nigerian Bar Association, Epe Branch. He is also the executive project director of Lawyers for Reform Group. Barrister Hassan is a member of the Section for Public Interest and Development Law (SPIDEL), the NBA Security Agencies Relations Committee. He is the president of the Nigerian Youths Coalition, secretary general of Nigeria Ethnic Nationalities Youth Leaders Council, and president of the Yoruba Council Worldwide.