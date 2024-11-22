The Yoruba Council has urged President Tinubu’s administration to extradite Simon Ekpa, detained in Finland

Ekpa, linked to IPOB, has been arrested in Finland and is accused of inciting violence, including deadly Monday sit-at-home orders in Nigeria's Southeast

Yoruba Council President Oladotun Hassan called for swift action, labelling Ekpa’s actions crimes against humanity

The Yoruba Council of Nigeria has called on President Bola Tinubu’s administration to ensure the extradition of Simon Ekpa, a self-proclaimed Biafran separatist, back to Nigeria to face charges of terrorism and incitement.

Ekpa, a key figure in the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), was detained in Finland on November 21 following accusations of promoting terrorist activities via social media.

The Finnish District Court of Päijät-Häme accused Ekpa of inciting terrorism, citing an offence in Lahti on August 23, 2021.

His propaganda reportedly fueled violence, including the infamous Monday sit-at-home orders that disrupted lives and livelihoods across the region.

Yoruba council lauds arrest of Simon Ekpa

Oladotun Hassan, President of the Yoruba Council, spoke exclusively with Legit.ng on Friday, November 22, and welcomed the arrest as a significant step toward justice.

“It is high time the Federal Government of Nigeria swung into action. The Attorney General must collaborate with the Finnish government to extradite Simon Ekpa to Nigeria to face his crimes.

"His incitement has resulted in the brutal killings of civilians, attacks on military facilities, and the suffering of innocent people in the Southeast,” Hassan said.

Hassan condemned Ekpa's continued disregard for peace efforts, comparing his actions to those of IPOB leader Nnamdi Kanu, currently in detention.

“Despite appeals from Igbo elders for peace, Ekpa’s conduct shows no remorse. His actions are crimes against humanity, and he must be held accountable,” he added.

The Yoruba Council urged the Tinubu administration to act swiftly to ensure justice for victims of the violence allegedly instigated by Ekpa and his associates.

DHQ hails arrest of Simon Ekpa in Finland

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Simon Ekpa, the leader of the Biafran separatist movement, has been arrested by Finnish authorities on suspicion of inciting terrorist acts.

This move has been hailed by Nigeria's Defence Headquarters, which had previously declared Ekpa wanted for terrorism, kidnapping, and other crimes.

