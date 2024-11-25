Southeast leaders stress that the only condition that can bring peace back to the region

Igbos also went further to blame Simon Ekpa for insecurity in the region, while Nze Bartholomew Akaolisa called for Ekpa to be publicly paraded and prosecuted

HRM Eze Philip Ajomiwe argues that arresting more agitators won’t solve the insecurity, urging the release of Nnamdi Kanu instead

Igbo elders and leaders have emphasized that peace in the Southeast can only be achieved through the release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

This, they also called for the prosecution of Simon Ekpa, the self-proclaimed Prime Minister of Biafra in Exile.

Simon Ekpa: Igbo Elders, Leaders Give 2 Conditions for Peace in Southeast

Furthermore, the elders argue that while Ekpa’s recent arrest in Finland may have been a step in the right direction, it will not resolve the insecurity in the region unless Kanu is freed, Vanguard reported.

Igbos hail arrest of Simon Ekpa, calls for urgent prosecution

A businessman in Awka, Mr. Kingsley Okanume, expressed relief over Ekpa’s arrest, blaming him for inciting violence and destabilizing the region.

“Ekpa has been the cause of the insecurity in the South East through his unwarranted incitement,” Okanume said.

Catholic Bishop of Nnewi Diocese, Rt. Rev. Jonas Benson Okoye, also supported the strong stance against Ekpa, urging the Finnish government to maintain their hold on him.

He criticized Ekpa’s role in enforcing the controversial sit-at-home orders across Igbo states, questioning why Ekpa’s village in Ebonyi State does not observe the directive while other regions are forced into it, Vanguard reported.

“We like what is happening in Finland, we need to sustain this,” Bishop Okoye urged.

Nze Bartholomew Akaolisa, a prominent figure, expressed outrage over Ekpa’s actions.

“Simon Ekpa brought unknown gunmen into the region, and we still do not know his true agenda,” Akaolisa said.

He called for Ekpa to be paraded publicly in major towns in the Southeast, so the people could see the man behind the violence, after which he should face legal consequences.

Abia monarch disagrees: Ekpa’s arrest not the solution

Contrary to the views of some leaders, HRM Eze Philip Ajomiwe, former Chairman of the Umuahia North Traditional Rulers Council, argued that Ekpa’s arrest will not solve the region's problems.

“Arresting more Biafran agitators will only worsen the situation,” he said.

Eze Ajomiwe stressed that the key to resolving the insecurity is the immediate and unconditional release of IPOB leader Nnamdi Kanu.

Difficult to extradite Simon Ekpa, says expert

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Vince Onyekwelu, former British police officer and national security risk strategist, said the chances of Ekpa's extradition to Nigeria are near impossible.

Onyekwelu said the Finnish authorities have done their due diligence and have every right to arrest Ekpa.

According to him, it is left for the court to look into the request by the armed forces to extradite Ekpa to Nigeria, adding that with the absence of an extradition treaty between Nigeria and Finland, Ekpa's extradition would seem unlikely.

