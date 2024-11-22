Simon Ekpa's detention in Finland on terrorism allegations was welcomed by PDP chieftain David Itopa, who described it as a necessary step toward justice

Itopa condemned Ekpa's support for non-state actors and incitement of violence, urging accountability for his actions

Cautioning against premature expectations, Itopa noted that extradition to Nigeria may face challenges due to legal uncertainties

Simon Ekpa, a key figure in the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), was detained in Finland on Thursday, November 21, on allegations of inciting terrorism.

While his arrest has sparked widespread reactions, David Itopa, a chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), has offered a nuanced perspective, describing the development as overdue and complicated.

Reacting to the development in an exclusive interview with Legit.ng on Thursday, November 22, Itopa welcomed Ekpa’s detention, labelling it a necessary step toward justice.

“This person has given all manners of support—strategic, financial, and media—to non-state actors who wreak havoc on lives and property.

"He was so brazen as to publicly applaud these monstrous acts,” he said

Calling Ekpa's conduct “filled with bile, hatred, and bigotry,” Itopa insisted that the self-proclaimed Prime Minister must be held accountable for his crimes.

Itopa speaks on calls for Simon Ekpa's extradition

However, Itopa also cautioned against premature expectations of Ekpa's extradition to Nigeria.

“For now, I look forward to seeing how the events surrounding his arrest unfold. While many are calling for his extradition, including the army, it’s too early.

"I am yet to know the prosecuting entity or see his charge sheet. These will be vital in determining if he can be extradited.”

The PDP stalwart added that the absence of an extradition treaty between Nigeria and Finland could complicate the process.

Legit.ng reports that Ekpa faces allegations of promoting separatist propaganda and incitement to terrorism, many await clarity on the legal proceedings and whether Finland will grant Nigeria’s anticipated request for his extradition.

