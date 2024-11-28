Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering public affairs and security matters.

Helsinki, Finland—According to Finnish authorities, Simon Ekpa, the arrested self-proclaimed prime minister of the Biafra Republic Government in Exile (BRGIE), is potentially scheduled to face charges in May 2025.

As reported by The Punch on Thursday, November 28, a senior detective superintendent at Finland’s National Bureau of Investigation, Mikko Laaksonen, confirmed that the district court had set May 2025 as the deadline for prosecutors to present possible charges against Ekpa.

Giving an update on the case in response to enquiries by the press, Laaksonen noted that the investigation concerning Ekpa's matter was ongoing, and no further details could be disclosed.

Asked when Ekpa’s case would come up in court, he replied:

“Due to the ongoing investigation, no further details can be disclosed. The date for bringing up possible charges by the prosecution was set by the district court to May 2025.”

Ekpa was arrested last week in Finland and subsequently sent to prison by the district court of Paijat-Hame for “spreading terrorist propaganda on social media”.

Nigerian authorities have been demanding the extradition of Ekpa, a dual citizen of Finland and Nigeria, for prosecution.

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Yoruba Council of Nigeria called on President Bola Tinubu’s administration to ensure the extradition of Ekpa back to Nigeria to face charges of terrorism and incitement.

Oladotun Hassan, President of the Yoruba Council, said it is high time the federal government of Nigeria swung into action.

