Simon Ekpa, the leader of the Biafran separatist movement, has been arrested by Finnish authorities on suspicion of inciting terrorist acts. This move has been hailed by Nigeria's Defence Headquarters, which had previously declared Ekpa wanted for terrorism, kidnapping, and other crimes.

Ekpa, who represents the National Coalition Party on Lahti's public transport committee, has been accused of using social media to incite violence and unrest in southeastern Nigeria. The arrest is a significant development in the ongoing tensions between Nigeria and the Biafran separatist movement.

The secessionist has been a vocal advocate for the secession of the Southeast and parts of neighbouring states from Nigeria to form a sovereign Biafra nation. His tactics have included enforcing an illegal stay-at-home order every Monday in the region, leading to huge economic disruption as residents comply out of fear of violence.

Nigerian authorities condemned Ekpa's activities

Ekpa's activities have been widely condemned by Nigerian authorities, who have accused him of financing terrorism and causing violence in the Southeast region. The Nigerian government has previously called for Ekpa's extradition from Finland, but Finnish authorities had declined, citing concerns about Ekpa's safety and human rights

The Biafran separatist movement has been active since the 1960s, with Ekpa emerging as a prominent leader in recent years. His arrest may have significant implications for the movement and its future direction. It remains to be seen how Ekpa's supporters will respond to his arrest and whether it will lead to increased tensions in the region.

Ekpa's case has also raised questions about the role of foreign governments in supporting or enabling separatist movements. The Nigerian government has accused Finland and the European Union of allowing Ekpa to continue his activities, which they say are destabilizing the Southeast region.

