The arrest of Simon Ekpa in Finland has triggered fear among the Nigerian community, with many hesitant to speak out

Nigerians on social media are now searching for Ekpa’s sponsors, especially those believed to be funding his alleged terrorist

IPOB has expressed support for Ekpa's arrest, while the Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) has remained neutral on the issue

The recent arrest of Simon Ekpa, a prominent figure of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), in Finland has sparked panic among Nigerians living in the country.

Recall that Ekpa was detained on November 21 by the Finnish District Court of Päijät-Häme on charges of inciting terrorism, linked to his promotion of violence through social media.

Igboland, Finland in panic as sponsors of Simon Ekpa begis

Ekpa's actions, particularly his role in instigating the infamous Monday sit-at-home orders, disrupted daily life in the southeast and heightened tensions in the region.

The fear among the Nigerian community is palpable, with many reluctant to speak out due to concerns of reprisal from pro-Biafran groups.

A community leader, speaking anonymously for fear of victimization, expressed the anxiety felt by the Igbo community in Finland, as reported by The Punch.

“Everyone is afraid to speak about Ekpa’s arrest. The key people in Finland and the Igbo community at large are not ready to lend their voices either.

“A particular person they accused of reporting him to the authorities is now being hunted. What will happen when he is imprisoned? These people are very deadly," the leader said.

Hunt for Ekpa’s sponsors heats up

As Ekpa faces detention, Nigerians on social media have begun a frantic search for his sponsors, especially those believed to be financing his alleged terrorism activities from abroad, particularly the United States.

One user on X (formerly Twitter), @Burmese_Tyga_, called for the identification of anyone contributing to Ekpa’s cause.

“If Simon Ekpa is indicted for terrorism in Finland and you know anybody in the US who has donated to him, pls forward name and address to me.

"I’ll make a comprehensive list I’m sending to the Department of State as sponsors of terrorism.

"Someone has to pay for the lives wasted and blood spilled in Igbo land," the user posted.

The search has led to the public airing of names, although many individuals have denied any involvement with Ekpa.

Another social media user, @MaaziFaisal, suggested that the Finnish government could trace Ekpa’s financial sources and hold those supporting his activities accountable.

IPOB celebrates arrest; MASSOB remains neutral

The arrest has drawn mixed reactions within the Biafran separatist movement. IPOB spokesperson Emma Powerful expressed approval of the detention, emphasizing that Ekpa's actions had created widespread fear and unrest in the South-East

“People could not sleep with two eyes closed, people could not visit other villages because of what he was doing with his criminal gang.

“Except for the politicians who support him, everyone in the region is relieved by his arrest," Powerful said.

However, the Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) has maintained a neutral stance on Ekpa’s detention, neither condemning nor celebrating the development.

Simon Ekpa: Extradition to Nigeria near impossible, says expert

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Vince Onyekwelu, former British police officer and national security risk strategist, on Friday, November 22, said the chances of Simon Ekpa's extradition to Nigeria are near impossible.

Recall earlier in the week, Ekpa, a Finland-based secessionist, was arrested by law enforcement agents in the northern European nation.

Reacting during an interview on Arise News, Onyekwelu said the Finnish authorities have done their due diligence and have every right to arrest Ekpa.

