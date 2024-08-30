The Nigerian government plans to collaborate with the European Union (EU) to take action against Simon Ekpa, a prominent advocate for the Biafra secessionist movement

Ekpa has announced plans to declare the Biafra Republic and threatened a 30-day lockdown of institutions in the south-east if Nnamdi Kanu is not released

The Defence Headquarters has stated that Ekpa will be held accountable for "perpetrating acts of terrorism" in Nigeria

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has announced that the federal government will collaborate with the European Union (EU) to take necessary measures against Simon Ekpa.

Ekpa, a self-proclaimed disciple of Nnamdi Kanu, the detained leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), has been a vocal advocate for the secessionist movement.

EU to address Nigerian government’s concerns. Photo credit: X/COAS

Source: Twitter

Nnamdi Kanu was detained by the Department of State Services (DSS) in June 2021 following his extradition from Kenya.

The government has accused Kanu of committing treasonable felony for leading the secession movement.

Federal government to hold Simon Ekpa accountable for terrorism

In a recent post on X, Ekpa declared plans to present the complete map of Biafra and officially declare the Biafra Republic on December 2, 2024.

“The Biafra government is preparing to present the complete map of Biafra on December 2, 2024,” he said. He also urged the Nigerian government to participate in the upcoming “Biafra convention” in Finland and threatened a 30-day lockdown of Nigerian institutions in the south-east if Kanu is not released.

Reacting to Ekpa's post, Edward Buba, director of defence media operations, stated that Ekpa will be held accountable:

“Indeed, the FG will go through appropriate channels to table the matter before the EU in order for action to be taken against him [Ekpa],” Buba told the media.

“The EU champions democracy and human rights across the world. Accordingly, the government will present its case to EU authorities in order for Simon Ekpa to be held accountable for acts of terrorism he is perpetrating in Nigeria.”

The federal government’s move to involve the EU shows its commitment to addressing the security challenges posed by the secessionist movement and ensuring that those responsible for acts of terrorism are held accountable on an international stage.

