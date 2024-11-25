To mark her 100 days in office, Mrs. Esther Didi Walson-Jack focused on driving the transformation of Nigeria's civil service, introducing modern technology and strategic policies

The newly launched Service-Wise GPT and GOVMail platforms are key components in Mrs. Walson-Jack’s efforts to integrate technology into the civil service for enhanced decision-making and communication

To further achieve her aim in the HoS, Walson-Jack, at a dinner for newly promoted directors, emphasized that their promotion marked the beginning of a challenging and fulfilling journey to shape the future of the civil service

FCT, Abuja - Mrs. Esther Didi Walson-Jack, the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (HCSF), has clocked 100 days in office following her appointment by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in July 2024.

Speaking on Friday, November 22, in Abuja at a Recognition Dinner in honour of newly promoted directors, the HCSF reiterated its critical role in driving the needed Civil Service reforms, especially as it concerns the actualization of President Tinubu's Renewed Hope Agenda.

Walson-Jack charged the 332 directors that their promotion heralds “the beginning of a more challenging and fulfilling part where your influence and impact will shape the future of our civil service.”

In a statement made available to Legit.ng on Monday, November 25, she urged them to rededicate themselves to the principles of good governance, transparency, efficiency and accountability.

“As newly promoted directors, you have reached the pinnacle that reflects not just your achievements, but trust and expectation placed upon you by the Federal Civil Service and the nation.”

Mrs. Walson-Jack further charged the new directors to let their leadership inspire confidence among their subordinates and stakeholders, imbibing the highest standards of Public Service.

“I urge you therefore to embrace this opportunity for growth and development. I will like to inspire you to reach new heights in your career.”

The HCSF urged the directors to foster an environment of collaboration, inclusivity and continuous learning, assuring them of her firm support.

Walson-Jack lists her achievements as Head of Service

Interestingly, on Thursday, November 21, Walson-Jack unveiled three groundbreaking initiatives aimed at transforming Nigeria’s civil service as part of the activities of her first 100 days in office under the theme “Marching to Greatness: Celebrating 100 Days”.

The initiatives which include Service-Wise GPT, an AI-driven assistant designed to enhance decision-making and efficiency among civil servants, GOVMail, a secure email platform for official communication, and the Nigeria Federal Civil Service Online Academy, which offers online courses for skill development.

Walson-Jack emphasized that these tools are essential for modernizing the civil service, ensuring that it meets the needs of citizens effectively, and guarantee that the much needed reforms in the civil service are technologically driven.

Mrs. Walson-Jack also launched new policies and guidelines aimed at repositioning the civil service.

Walson-Jack launches innovative tools for Civil Service Transformation

She listed the four transformative policies and guidelines to include: Rewards and Recognition Policy and Guidelines; Incentives and Consequence Management Policy and Guidelines; Mentoring Framework, and the Protocol on the Use of Federal Government Secretariat.

Walson-Jack explained that these policies are integral to the Public Service Rules 2021 and the Federal Civil Service Strategy and Implementation Plan 2025 (FCSSIP-25), with each strategically aligned with the reform pillars outlined in these frameworks to ensure coherence, sustainability, and measurable impact.

Legit.ng reported that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu appointed Didi Esther Walson-Jack in July 2024.

She took over from the incumbent head of the civil service, Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan, who retired on August 13, 2024.

