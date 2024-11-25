The federal government of Nigeria has reached a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Brazil

The MoU is projected to attract $4.3 billion in private-sector investments in fertiliser production

The partnership is also expected to accelerate agribusiness in each of Nigeria’s 774 local government

The Nigerian government have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Brazil to enhance private sector investment in fertiliser production, hybrid seed technology, and agricultural finance.

The move the federal government believes will help in the transformative development of Nigeria’s agriculture sector.

The agreement, signed at the Fundação Getulio Vargas (FGV) headquarters in Rio de Janeiro on the sidelines of the G20 Leaders’ Summit, was formalised by the Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security (FMAFS), Temitope Fashedemi, and the President of FGV, Carlos Ivan Simonsen Leal.

Details of Nigeria, Brazil agribusiness MoU

According to a statement issued on Sunday by the State House Director of Information and Publicity, Abiodun Oladunjoye, titled ‘Nigeria, Brazil Sign MoU to Boost Agribusiness in 774 Local Government Areas,’ the partnership is projected to attract $4.3 billion in private-sector investments.

Part of the statement reads:

"This partnership paves the way for Brazil to engage with Nigeria’s dynamic and rapidly growing agricultural sector.

"Together with FGV, we are poised to unlock the potential of private sector investment in key areas critical to our food security.”

Punch reports that based on the agreement over the next five years, the project will identify and support one agribusiness in Nigeria’s 774 local government areas with technical and financial resources, driving sustainable development and economic growth.

Tinubu speaks on investment in livestock development

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that President Tinubu said his administration's investment in livestock development is an attempt to turn a situation of tragedy and hopelessness into economic opportunity.

Tinubu said the livestock development will end the farmer-herder clash crisis and eradicate hunger and poverty in Nigeria.

President Tinubu stated this at the signing of a Letter of Intent with JBS S.A., one of the top three largest meat processing companies globally, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on Thursday, November 21.

