Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - The President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led federal government and Fundação Getulio Vargas (FGV) of Brazil, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to boost agribusinesses in Nigeria.

The MoU will advance private sector development in fertiliser production, hybrid seed technology, and agricultural finance.

Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security (FMAFS), Mr Temitope Fashedemi, and the President of FGV, Professor Carlos Ivan Simonsen Leal, signed the MoU at FGV Headquarters in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on the sidelines of the G20 Leaders' Summit.

The Director (Information & Public Relations) Abiodun Oladunjoye, made this known in a statement issued on Sunday, November 24, 2024.

Oladunjoye explained that the project aims to deliver transformative agricultural technologies and knowledge transfer over its 10-year duration.

The project will identify and support one agribusiness across the 774 local government areas of the country with technical and financial resources.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Fashedemi said:

“This partnership paves the way for Brazil to engage with Nigeria’s dynamic and rapidly growing agricultural sector. Together with FGV, we are poised to unlock the potential of private sector investment in key areas critical to our food security.”

