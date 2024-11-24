Former lawmaker Shehu Sani expressed concerns over the alleged mass dismissal of civil servants with degrees from Benin Republic Universities

However, the Head of the Civil Service Commission (CSC), Taiwo Hassan, denied any ongoing mass disengagement of civil servants

Hassan emphasised the CSC’s role in employment matters, including dismissal and promotion, asserting that no dismissals had occurred as of now

Abuja, FCT—The Bola Tinubu-led administration has responded to former lawmaker Shehu Sani's concerns about the alleged mass dismissal of civil servants with degrees from Benin Republic universities.

The former senator had previously raised alarms via X (formerly known as Twitter) over the situation, claiming that thousands of graduates from Benin Republic institutions were facing job losses, particularly those who had secured employment within the Nigerian civil service.

Also, recall that the federal government suspended the evaluation and accreditation of degree certificates from universities in neighbouring Togo and Benin Republic.

This was announced by the former minister of education, Prof. Tahir Mamman, on Tuesday, January 2, who decried the situation in the two neighbouring countries.

Months later, Shehu Sani, in a statement, alleged the mass sacking of civil servants while appealing to the federal government for reconsideration of the alleged sackings.

The tweet reads:

“Thousands of guys who graduated from the Benin Republic universities, got jobs, and married with kids are the ones hardest hit with this mass sacking by the FG.

“I appeal to the Government to reconsider the sacking by creating an opening for them to make up with a Nigerian degree through the open university system.”

Civil Service Commission denies mass disengagement

The Head of the Civil Service Commission (CSC) has responded to these claims, denying any ongoing mass disengagement of employees.

Taiwo Hassan, the head of press and media relations for the Commission, while speaking exclusively with Legit.ng on Friday night, November 22, clarified that no such action had been taken or formal recommendations received.

He said:

“At our end, there is no disengagement for now. They have to push it to us, or maybe when they get to us, there’s another round of sitting to look at it.

"At times, they can invite those people involved in displacement. You know the procedures. So, if they recommend that from the house where it’s coming from, we will consider it.”

Hassan further stressed the role of the Commission in matters of employment and disciplinary actions, reaffirming that it had not dismissed anyone at this point.

“The Commission holds the power to employ, transfer, dismiss, discipline, and promote.

"If you ask me if we are dismissing now, I will say no. We have not dismissed anybody, and this is based on what I know at this moment. Disengagement is not something hidden.”

19 directors fail qualifying exam

In other news, Legit.ng reported that 19 directors out of 38 shortlisted for the position of permanent secretaries in the Federal Civil Service had failed the qualifying examination.

It was reported that the directors wrote the exams on Monday, November 11, 2024.

A memo signed by Dr Emmanuel Meribole on behalf of the examination committee and published by the Office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation (OHCSF) on Tuesday, November 12, further confirmed the development.

